Southern Company and PGA TOUR partner to power TOUR Championship with 100% renewable energy for second consecutive year

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today announced that its system is delivering 100% renewable energy for the TOUR Championship for the second consecutive year.

For the PGA TOUR's season finale, which returns to Atlanta and historic East Lake Golf Club, August 23-27, 2023, and crowns the season's FedExCup champion, Southern Company and its subsidiaries Georgia Power and Southern Company Gas collaborated closely with the TOUR Championship to drive sustainability measures on and off the golf course.

"It is really exciting to deliver 100% renewable energy for the TOUR Championship for the second straight year," said Southern Company President & CEO Chris Womack. "This initiative reflects the continued commitment to clean energy by Southern Company and its subsidiaries."

Southern Company's custom, sustainable solution includes:

500,000-kilowatt hours of renewable energy credits to avoid emissions generated from fossil fuel-based electricity used on course

Renewable natural gas (RNG) to avoid emissions from the clubhouse's natural gas appliances by integrating environmental credits from carbon neutral RNG captured from landfills

Zero-emission, Moxion battery energy storage in Southern Company's fan area, the SO Cool Zone and select hospitality areas

90% of golf carts are electric

11,000 gallons of renewable diesel (R99) replacing traditional diesel

Battery-powered and solar-powered cell phone charging stations for fan use on course

Electric Vehicle chargers in the East Lake Golf Club parking lot for player and patron use

Renewable and recyclable materials in Southern Company's Good Energy Pavilion fan experience

New this year, Southern Company has partnered with Moxion to provide zero emission battery energy storage in the SO Cool Zone and select hospitality areas.

"Together with Southern Company and its subsidiaries, Moxion is helping to provide 100% renewable energy at the 2023 TOUR Championship," said Paul Huelskamp, CEO at Moxion. "Our mobile batteries reduce emissions and noise pollution, improving the experience for fans and players and setting a new standard for hospitality operations in the live events industry. This partnership is a perfect blend of progress and tradition, paving the way for a more sustainable future for sports fans everywhere."

In alignment with Southern Company's stated goal of achieving net zero emissions across its electric and natural gas operations by 2050, the company reduced its system's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 46% in 2022 relative to 2007 levels, and expects to consistently achieve GHG reductions of greater than 50% as early as 2025, a full five years earlier than its interim goal. The net zero goal includes direct GHG emissions across the company's electric and natural gas businesses.

Since 1999, Southern Company has been the Official Energy Company of the PGA TOUR. Southern Company is now in its eighth year as a Proud Partner of the TOUR Championship and recently renewed its relationship with the tournament through 2027. Southern Company remains alongside The Coca-Cola Company and Accenture as the Proud Partners of the TOUR Championship.

Southern Company is committed to providing clean and resilient energy solutions that connect communities, businesses and future generations to opportunity and growth.

For more information, please visit Southern Company | Golf.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this release is forward-looking information based on current expectations and plans that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements concerning expected achievement of emissions reduction goals. Southern Company cautions that there are certain factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Southern Company; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Southern Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent securities filings, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: the impact of recent and future federal and state regulatory changes, as well as changes in application of existing laws and regulations; the effects, extent, and timing of the entry of additional competition in the markets in which Southern Company's subsidiaries operate, including from the development and deployment of alternative energy sources; variations in demand for electricity and natural gas; available sources and costs of natural gas and other fuels and commodities; the ability to control costs and avoid cost and schedule overruns during the development, construction, and operation of facilities or other projects; the ability to construct facilities in accordance with the requirements of permits and licenses, to satisfy any environmental performance standards and the requirements of tax credits and other incentives, and to integrate facilities into the Southern Company system upon completion of construction; advances in technology, including the pace and extent of development of low- to no-carbon energy and battery energy storage technologies and negative carbon concepts; performance of counterparties under ongoing renewable energy partnerships and development agreements; state and federal rate regulations and the impact of pending and future rate cases and negotiations; and the ability to successfully operate the electric utilities' generating, transmission, and distribution facilities and Southern Company Gas' natural gas distribution and storage facilities; the successful performance of necessary corporate functions; and catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes and other storms, droughts, pandemic health events, political unrest, wars, or other similar occurrences. Southern Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information.

