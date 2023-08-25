Innoveo Announces Strategic Alliance with Capgemini to Address Insurance Business Challenges with No-Code Solutions

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoveo, a leading no-code technology provider for insurance enterprises, today announced a strategic alliance with Capgemini, a leading global consulting and technology services firm. This partnership will enable both companies to join forces and deliver innovative digital transformation solutions to insurance clients across various lines of business.

As businesses navigate an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving digital landscape, the need for agile and efficient technology solutions has become paramount. Innoveo's full-stack no-code platform enables insurers to build robust and scalable applications rapidly, without the need for extensive coding knowledge. Capgemini's deep expertise in consulting, technology, and industry-specific solutions makes them the perfect partner to further enhance the value of Innoveo's platform.

Combining Innoveo's innovative platform with Capgemini's extensive experience in digital transformation, insurers will be equipped with the tools and guidance needed to accelerate their path to success. The alliance between Innoveo and Capgemini will provide clients with a comprehensive range of services, including:

Accelerated Digital Transformation: By harnessing Innoveo's full-stack no-code platform, organizations can rapidly develop and deploy digital solutions tailored to their unique needs, resulting in accelerated digital transformation journeys.

Streamlined Application Development: Innoveo's platform simplifies the application development process, allowing businesses to build robust and scalable applications with minimal coding. This enables organizations to streamline their development cycles and bring solutions to market faster.

Industry-Specific Expertise: Capgemini's deep industry knowledge combined with Innoveo's full-stack insurance focused platform will enable the creation of solutions that address unique challenges and opportunities across the insurance landscape.

Enhanced Operation Efficiency: The alliance will focus on enhancing operational efficiency by leveraging Innoveo Skye's platform capabilities to develop user-friendly applications that address the complicated workflow and back-end integration issues of the Insurance industry.

"We are excited to announce our strategic alliance with Capgemini," said Manisha Bhargava, Chief Revenue Officer at Innoveo. "Combining our full-stack no-code platform with Capgemini's extensive capabilities, our jointly created industry solutions/accelerators and industry innovation lab will provide our clients with much needed acceleration for their transformation efforts and empowering them to stay ahead in the digital age."

"Legacy modernization is top of mind for the insurance industry. To minimize the risk of full-scale legacy core replacement and accelerate the process, we are increasingly seeing insurers partner with firms that provide low-code and no-code platforms," said Kathy Miller, VP and Head of Worldwide Insurance Alliances, Capgemini. "Innoveo's cutting-edge technology solution aligns perfectly with our goal of delivering superior value to our clients, driving innovation, automating manual processes, and unlocking new revenue streams for Insurance Carriers."

About Innoveo:

We believe you can build modern applications that deliver digital experiences and drive business growth without having to write any custom code. That's why it's our mission to empower enterprises in complex and regulated industries to re-imagine application development by enabling them to be connected, innovative, quick, and nimble. Backed by leading investors including Everstone Capital and Paulson & Co, Innoveo's cloud based, AI enabled no-code platform is currently in production globally at over 30 industry leaders across insurance, financial services, healthcare and real estate. With Innoveo, you'll get the solutions and industry expertise you want, plus a little extra: a thoughtful, no-nonsense experience delivered with a refreshing dose of honesty. For more information, visit: www.innoveo.com.

