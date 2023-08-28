Canoo Names Ethridge Chief Financial Officer

JUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), a leading high-tech advanced mobility company, announced it has named current Board Member Greg Ethridge as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Ken Manget. Ethridge will report to Canoo Chairman and CEO, Tony Aquila. This move is effective immediately, and Ethridge will assume responsibilities for capital markets, investor relations, accounting & financial reporting functions. Ethridge agrees to resign from Canoo's Board of Directors by the end of the year.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Greg to Canoo's executive management team. Greg has served on the Canoo board since 2020 and has a strong understanding of our business strategy and long-term plans," said Tony Aquila, Chairman and CEO at Canoo. "I'm grateful for the hard work that Ken delivered and wish him the best in the future."

Ethridge has deep experience in capital markets and finance over his career having previously served as president, chief operating officer and a director of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corporation IV, V and VI. He also held director or executive positions at Motorsports Aftermarket Group, MatlinPatterson Global Advisers LLC, FXI Holdings Inc., Gleacher and Company, Imperial Capital LLC, Jefferies and Company, Inc., as well as other boards and investment firms.

