Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Warshaw Supply, LLC.

RYE, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") Warshaw Supply, LLC ("Warshaw" or the "Company"). Located in New York, NY, Warshaw is a supplier of electrical products for commercial and multi-family end markets, whose brands include South Conduit, Global Manufacturing, Aly Cable and Nav-Tech. Warshaw has four facilities in New York, NY, Hauppauge, NY, and Allentown, PA and employs approximately 80 people. For more information, please visit www.warshawinc.com.

Dunes Point Capital Fund III, LP provided the controlling equity for the transaction. The debt for the transaction was provided by M&T Bank.

Polsinelli PC served as legal advisor to DPC, and Alvarez & Marsal Transaction Advisory Group served as financial advisor to DPC. Ridge Advisory served as financial advisor to Warshaw.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

