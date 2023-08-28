OtterBox Collaborates with Trèfle on Symmetry Series+ Designs

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox is teaming up with Tortola, BVI-based design house Trèfle to bring luxury tropical prints to protective phone cases. These all-new Symmetry Series+ cases are available now on otterbox.com.

OtterBox Symmetry Series+ will showcase two new patterns from the latest Trèfle collection — Cruller and Paradise. Both are born from designer Kristin Frazer's creativity and were influenced by the aftermath of the pandemic and Hurricane Irma. The patterns reflect the impact these events had by evenly blending dark with the bright colors traditionally associated with tropical patterns. These case designs are all about putting positivity into perspective.

"As my team and I worked on these designs, we decided to start with the combination of prints that I love that could work well together but that could also tell a bigger story," Frazer explained. "It was important to combine both bright and light with dark and muted colors to create a blend that speaks not only to my aesthetic as a Caribbean Designer but to a more global audience. These prints speak of the experiences that have made a lasting impression on me and our island and I'm happy to share them with the world."

Symmetry Series+ is a sleek, protective case that pairs perfectly with Trèfle designs.1 The case is made from over 50-percent recycled and is MagSafe compatible for easy attachment to your favorite MagSafe accessories. Symmetry Series+ protects iPhones from bumps and falls while staying totally chic with both Trèfle designs.

OtterBox Symmetry Series+ cases featuring Trèfle are available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.1

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit https://www.otterbox.com/.

1 Symmetry Series+ is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / January 2016 – July 2019

Symmetry Series+ is a sleek, protective case that pairs perfectly with Trèfle designs. (PRNewswire)

OtterBox Symmetry Series+ will showcase two new patterns from the latest Trèfle collection — Cruller and Paradise. (PRNewswire)

OtterBox Logo. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OtterBox