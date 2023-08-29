Nikola Corporation Announces Date for CEO Fireside Chat and Q&A Platform for Stockholders with Steve Girsky

PHOENIX, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, today announced it will hold a "Fireside Chat" and Q&A session for stockholders with CEO Steve Girsky on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT).

Nikola will utilize a Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies to allow verified retail and institutional investors to submit and upvote questions. During the event, Girsky will address a selection of questions submitted.

The platform will open September 5, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) and close on September 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT). To submit questions, please go here:

What: Nikola CEO Fireside Chat and Q&A Webcast with Steve Girsky

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)

Webcast: Live and Replay

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor .

