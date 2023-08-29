TraderTV.live - the world's biggest live trading show - revamps advertising offer

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TraderTV.live - the world's biggest live trading show - has revamped its advertising offer in response to surging demand for professional trading insight from the retail sector.

Established in 2019 as a training tool for trading offices powered by Day Trade the World - a trademark of Select Vantage Inc, the global proprietary trading firm - the show proved a huge hit amongst aspiring day traders as the growth of the retail trading sector took off in 2020.

The show now boasts over 22 million average YouTube impressions per month and is approaching half a million subscribers. Regular guests include stock broker and financial commentator Peter Schiff, Coin Stories host Natalie Brunell and Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary, amongst others.

Jeff Mendl, Head of Broker Dealer Sales, OTC Markets, said "TraderTV is the best place for traders to get an inside look from market professionals."

Streamed from studios in Toronto Ontario, the shows aim to bring insight about trading, stocks, strategies and market news from professional traders Brendan Wickens, Shawn Catena, Neal Roberts, and Cherif Ghobrial.

TraderTV hosts (from left) Brendan Wickens, Shawn Catena, Neal Roberts, and Cherif Ghobrial (PRNewswire)

Host Brendan Wickens stated that "first and foremost we've learnt that retail investing cannot be ignored in a digital age. Many underappreciated the power of collective knowledge and pooling of resources and questioned the longevity of the phenomenon. Well, two years on I think that answer is very clear: retail investing is going nowhere."

TraderTV's newly released media kit now offers 4 week advertising campaigns for companies seeking new listings or graduations on to the TSV, TSX, OTC, NYSE, CSE, NEO or NASDAQ stock markets.

Host Neal Roberts said "our reach consists of a multi-generational audience, with 8+ hours of daily live trading and market news. For junior companies, this sets an invaluable experience for high exposure to potential mid to long-term investors."

TraderTV also releases a daily Watchlist featuring stock and market tips from the show's seasoned professionals.

TraderTV.Live Logo (PRNewswire)

