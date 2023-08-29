YSL Beauty's 'Abuse Is Not Love' Initiative Unveils New Research Index Focused on Intimate Partner Violence In LGBTQIA+ Communities

The results of this international study, created in partnership with non-profit 'It's On Us,' uncovers new data to expand the development of resources and education

PARIS, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YSL Beauty expands Abuse is Not Love, its global initiative to prevent intimate partner violence1, by sharing new findings from an unprecedented international study that focuses on the lived experiences of the LGBTQIA+ community. Developed by renowned gender and relationships researcher Dr. Beth A. Livingston and campus sexual assault prevention nonprofit 'It's On Us,' the research index explored the perceptions of toxic, abusive, and healthy relationships. The resulting data uncovers insights that will inform solutions and educational resources as Abuse is Not Love continues to develop new programming.

In 2020, Abuse Is Not Love was created to prevent and fight against intimate partner violence, a global issue experienced by 1 out of 3 women in their lifetime, according to UN data. Abuse is a worldwide problem that affects people of all backgrounds, genders, classes, and nationalities. With this new research index, Abuse is Not Love sought to shine a light on what LGBTQIA+ identifying individuals have experienced in abusive relationships and to better support a community often excluded in current research.

At the heart of the study's findings was that the LGBTQIA+ community found greater barriers to access for support services and a lack of available information to find support. To address this issue, and to underscore that abuse can occur in any relationship, across gender identity and sexual orientation, Abuse is Not Love will continue providing education and training modules with nonprofit partners and will create additional programming with the specific experiences of LGBTQIA+ individuals in mind.

In the US, a local program is under development for college campuses in partnership with 'It's On Us.' This will include healthy relationships training, increased programming dedicated to LGBTQIA+ individuals and their needs, and more accessible services to embolden YSL Beauty's commitment to celebrating love in any form. Simultaneously, YSL Beauty is enhancing its global programming to ensure that its services are fully inclusive and engineered to provide education and resources for the most impacted communities.

EXPLORING THE PERCEPTIONS OF ABUSIVE AND HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS ACROSS A DIVERSE POPULATION

The impetus for this study began when Dr. Beth A. Livingston (professor, author, researcher) designed a research program with campus sexual assault prevention organization 'Its On Us,' on the perceptions of abusive and healthy relationships. This initial study focused on a population of 18-25-year-old college students in the USA, diverse across ethnicities, gender identity and sexual orientation2. It found a greater need for informative data to understand the lived experiences of IPV within the LGBTQIA+ community, inspiring the current study.

The larger research index centers on sharing the experiences of 6,000 LGBTQIA+ respondents, shedding light on the particular trends and issues that they face in their relationships across five markets: USA (2,000 respondents), UK (1,000 respondents), France (1,000 respondents), Spain (1,000 respondents), and Germany (1,000 respondents). The goal: to better understand their experiences and to further Abuse is Not Love's mission to help prevent intimate partner violence and to promote healthy relationships. To date, YSL Beauty through Abuse Is Not Love has educated 493,000 people on the warning signs of abuse with the goal to educate 2 million by 2030.

UNDERSTANDING THE SIGNS OF ABUSE AND EXTENDING INCLUSIVE SUPPORT FOR ALL COMMUNITIES

The study asked respondents questions about 19 behaviors4 that are key warning signs of abuse and asked participants (a) if they had ever engaged in these behaviors in a relationship, (b) if they had ever been targeted by these behaviors in a relationship, and (c) if they perceived these behaviors as signs of IPV. The study also asked participants how comfortable they would be talking to a loved one experiencing IPV, how comfortable they would feel to getting support if they were experiencing IPV, the biggest barriers to accessing support in general.

The results revealed greater instances of reporting of certain abusive behaviors and greater barriers to access for LGBTQIA+ individuals when it comes to receiving support, including fear of isolation and stigmatization from peers, parents and friend groups.

Results of the findings in the US included:

41% US respondents have been the victim of IPV in a relationship

32% US respondents have been accused of Intimate partner violence (IPV)

58% of US respondents agree* with the statement, 'The LGBTQIA+ community is less supported than other communities'

83% of LGBTQIA+ adults surveyed across the USA have some experience of IPV

Being called crazy is the most common sign of IPV US respondents have experienced (40%).

Ignoring their partner when angry is the most common IPV behavior US respondents have displayed to a partner (33%)

Ignoring a partner when angry is the sign US respondents least consider to be IPV (29%).

As well as the biggest barriers to seeking help in the USA are:

The LGBTQIA+ community is less supported than other communities (37%) Fear of stigmatisation (36%) Lack of representation in media i.e. LGBTQIA+ instances of IPV (29%)

Building on these findings, some global trends can be identified:

Over 2 in 5 (41%) respondents in the US said they have been the victim of IPV in a relationship.

Across all markets (US, UK, France , Spain , and Germany ), over a third (35%) of female respondents said they have been the victim of IPV in a relationship, this is compared to just over a quarter (26%) of male respondents who said the same.

Across markets, only 38% of respondents perceived controlling social media passwords or tracking them via technology to be considered IPV; even less likely was ignoring a partner when you're angry (24%), calling or texting repeatedly (31%) or calling them crazy (33%). These are important statistics to note, as these can be key warning signs that a relationship is abusive.

Across all markets, over a third of respondents in each markets said fear of stigmatization is the biggest barrier for those in the LGBTQIA+ community seeking help for IPV (US 36%)

Key Takeaways:

Significant barriers exist in accessing support for those experiencing relationship abuse in the LGBTQIA+ community

The LGBTQIA+ community needs more inclusive resources to allow ease and understanding when seeking support

Healthy relationship education and inclusive role models are needed across the spectrum

Respondents were not likely to see the escalating nature of certain behaviors, particularly when considering intrusion, ignoring, and humiliation related behaviors

Important to develop educational services highlighting (a) that many behaviors can be IPV when they are used to control and (b) that seemingly benign behaviors can escalate to dangerous levels if we aren't aware of the signs

Support needs to be available to those who do not wish to act against their abuser, and provide bespoke services depending on the person's needs

"When it comes to intimate partner violence and domestic abuse, it is essential that we consider all communities. As an advisor of the Abuse is Not Love program since its inception in 2020, I am committed to helping inform and support organizations advancing research that will help provide relevant educational tools for everyone who needs them," says Dr. Beth A. Livingston.

International General Manager at YSL Beauty Stephan Bezy, "Contributing to thought leadership is an essential part of the Abuse Is Not Love strategy. We must continue to fight abuse in all its forms and it's even more important to be able to help offer services to communities often overlooked. Abuse is not love, it's as simple as that."

In addition to continuing to support non-profit organizations that are LGBTQIA+ led through Abuse is Not Love, YSL Beauty's programming will address specific needs related to inclusivity vs. neutrality, bolstering education around warning signs, healthy relationship education, reducing stigmas, and making programming more convenient and accessible. Importantly, these expanded services will also be accessible even for individuals who may not be prepared to act against their abuser, but who wish to access resources, ask questions, and get more information about potential support.

"We know that LGBTQIA+ students often lack access to specialized and effective training, support, education and resources to prevent campus sexual assault and intimate partner violence, said Tracey Vitchers, Executive Director of It's On Us. "Through work like our partnership with YSL Beauty and Abuse Is Not Love, It's On Us is dedicated to providing all students, no matter their sexuality or gender identity, with the resources and support they need to have healthy relationships during their time in college and the rest of their lives."

The continued education on intimate partner violence, and resources to stop the cycle, is a critical need for people everywhere, including and especially those in the LGBTQIA+ community. YSL Beauty seeks to invoke change with the ongoing support of allies, partners, organizations and educators, and make a lasting impact.

To learn more about Abuse Is Not Love, or if you or someone you know is experiencing abuse and needs immediate assistance, please consult the list of domestic violence helplines at https://www.abuseisnotlove.com/en-us/

