First Horizon Supports the Ocean and Climate Innovation Accelerator

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank announced today its support of the Ocean and Climate Innovation Accelerator (OCIA). The OCIA, launched by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) and Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), is a first-of-its-kind consortium bringing together industry, academia, and philanthropy. Focused on advancing knowledge of the ocean's critical role as a defense against a warming planet, OCIA is developing and accelerating new climate change solutions.

The $44,050 donation is a result of First Horizon Bank's Earth Day incentive to contribute $5 for every new enrollment in e-statements during the month of April. The company had 8,810 clients enroll in e-statements – the most in the campaign's three-year history.

"We see the potential the ocean offers to help us get to a low-carbon future," said Mary Lakey, Head of Environmental, Social and Governance for First Horizon Bank. "With much of our footprint located along coastlines and major waterways, we are committed to helping advance research in this area."

WHOI and ADI created OCIA to meet the urgent need to understand fundamental ocean processes in order to predict future climate impact and to guide policy formation. Member companies contribute resources, research capability, and in-kind technology to collaborate with WHOI scientists across the Institution in creating technologies that support data collection and improve understanding of the ocean and its role in Earth's climate. OCIA is intentionally designed to bring together organizations across sectors and areas of expertise to drive collective action and meaningful change.

The funding First Horizon provided will be invested via OCIA in meaningful projects aimed at advancing the research, innovation and data collection needed to address the global climate crisis.

"Accelerating research and technology development for ocean-based climate solutions is at the forefront of WHOI's mission to advance ocean-climate innovation for the global good," said Carol Anne Clayson, WHOI Director for Research Strategies and Innovation. "First Horizon's climate-focused goals align closely with the philosophy and approach of OCIA, and we're excited to have them join this important initiative."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $85.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

About Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) is a private, non-profit organization on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, dedicated to marine research, engineering, and higher education. Established in 1930, its primary mission is to understand the ocean and its interaction with the Earth as a whole, and to communicate an understanding of the ocean's role in the changing global environment. WHOI's pioneering discoveries stem from an ideal combination of science and engineering—one that has made it one of the most trusted and technically advanced leaders in basic and applied ocean research and exploration anywhere. WHOI is known for its multidisciplinary approach, superior ship operations, and unparalleled deep-sea robotics capabilities. It plays a leading role in ocean observation and operate the most extensive suite of data-gathering platforms in the world. Top scientists, engineers, and students collaborate on more than 800 concurrent projects worldwide—both above and below the waves—pushing the boundaries of knowledge and possibility. For more information, please visit www.whoi.edu

