GTCR Completes Once For All Acquisition

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, announced today that it has closed the acquisition of Once For All (the "Company"), a leading compliance and supply chain management software platform serving the built environment primarily in the United Kingdom and France, from Warburg Pincus.

As part of the Leaders Strategy™, GTCR will partner with experienced software executive David Hornsby, who has joined Once For All as Chief Executive Officer to accelerate growth at the business through product innovation, go-to market strategy enhancements, and the expansion of geographical capabilities.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Basingstoke, United Kingdom and Paris, France, Once For All serves as a SaaS-based network of over 150,000 construction and facilities management companies, enabling contractors and property owners to manage their supply chain of sub-contractors and ensure compliance with an increasingly complex set of public regulations and private standards. The Company's software suite also includes a two-sided marketplace that connects contractors and property owners with qualified suppliers looking to source new business opportunities.

Mr. Hornsby has a long-track record of value creation during his decades in the software sector. He served as CEO and subsequently Executive Chairman of Ideagen, a UK-based global provider of governance, risk and compliance ("GRC") software, from June 2009 through May 2021, during which time he led Ideagen through a sustained period of transformational growth. Over Mr. Hornsby's tenure, Ideagen grew through a combination of organic growth and consistent M&A, and fundamentally transformed its business model to meet client needs.

"Once For All has grown into a true market leader in the GRC space. We are excited to welcome David to the Company and believe he, along with the group of fantastic leaders at the Company today, are well positioned to accelerate the Company's growth trajectory," said Mark Anderson, Managing Director and Head of Technology, Media & Telecommunications at GTCR.

"I am thrilled to join the Once For All team and partner with GTCR to begin this next chapter of growth at the Company," said Mr. Hornsby. "This is a business with a deep network and innovative solution set that is helping solve some of the greatest challenges facing companies in the built environment today. I look forward to enhancing these capabilities through continued investment and expansion and believe we can further scale the business into new markets while continuing to provide an outstanding solution for our customers."

Jefferies served as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins provided legal counsel to GTCR. Arma Partners and William Blair served as financial advisors for Once For All and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor. Management was advised by Jamieson Corporate Finance and Macfarlanes as legal counsel.

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $25 billion in over 270 companies, and the firm currently manages more than $35 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Once For All is the European leader in supply chain risk management solutions for the construction industry. We help our customers source and track sales opportunities, manage risk and compliance, and provide tools to increase efficiency in their supply chains. Once For All has over 150,000 customers that use its single codebase SaaS solution to search, find and assess future business relationships based on skills, trades and ESG credentials. As a result, Once For All manages one of the largest proprietary ESG data sets in the world. Once For All has over 400 employees, is the market leader in UK and France and has operations in Belgium and Germany. For more information, please visit www.onceforall.com.

