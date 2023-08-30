Hyundai Motor North America Reveals 2024 Sonata in YouTube News Conference

Sportiest Design Ever with Improved Aerodynamics

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor North America today launched the new 2024 Sonata midsize sedan during a YouTube news conference. Influential designer and head of the Hyundai Style Group at Hyundai Motor Company Simon Loasby walked viewers through design upgrades. José Muñoz, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America and president and Global COO of Hyundai Motor Company, discussed why consumers are showing renewed interest in sedans. Hyundai has a strong history of regularly updating its Sonata lineup and exceeding customer expectations. The new 2024 Sonata goes on sale this winter.

"With a total of nearly three million sedans sold in the U.S. in the past twelve months, those new buyers and owners seeking to stay in the sedan segment will find that Hyundai is there with beautifully updated Sonata models," said Muñoz. "Sonata will now be available in All-Wheel-Drive, attracting even more sedan buyers to Sonata."

Hyundai's proven Hyundai TRACtion (HTRAC) AWD system is now available on Sonata for the first time. HTRAC is mated to the 2.5L engine to provide all-weather capabilities and enhanced driving performance by actively distributing torque between the front and rear wheels, depending on road conditions and driving situations. Sonata will once again be available as a standard internal combustion engine (ICE) model, sporty N Line variant, or hybrid electric (HEV) version, with a range of engine options.

"We wanted to give Sonata a more contemporary design statement," said Loasby. "It is super wide, fresh, modern, and very cool. Its low-slung design embodies our theme of Sensuous Sportiness, and its coupe-like styling makes this the most aerodynamic Sonata design ever. A true sports family sedan."

Improved Control and Driver Experience with HTRAC AWD

The Sonata's all-wheel drive system is front-wheel drive based, which is a first for a Hyundai sedan in the U.S.

HTRAC uses an electro-hydraulic system to control AWD coupling for a quicker response and more precise control

Snow drive mode enhances driver security and all-weather confidence

Normal, Smart, Sport, and Custom drive modes adjust settings for engine, transmission, AWD (when equipped) and steering mapping to provide the desired driving experience

Sensational Coupe Style with Floating Theme for the Interior Design

The new Sonata's low-slung exterior exemplifies progressive automotive design and embodies Hyundai's theme of 'Sensuous Sportiness.' On the front, Sonata's horizontal layout integrates Hyundai's signature Seamless Horizon Lamp and wide-set hidden headlights for a futuristic look. A new grille and larger air intakes create a more dynamic and aggressive appearance.

At the rear, the new H-lights emphasize Sonata's wide stance and high-tech character. The black spoiler-shaped trunk lid and exhaust-shaped rear end treatment promise sporty performance.

In keeping with its sporty exterior, the new Sonata interior provides a driver-centric layout with high-tech details that support modern lifestyles. Sonata's new interior 'floating' theme provides a futuristic mood, which is further enhanced by ambient lighting.

Sonata N Line's Unique Blend of Design and Sporty Flair

As sporty as the new Sonata is overall, the N Line turns up the volume with even more dynamic style. The enlarged front bumper grille area, exclusive 19-inch wheels, and rear spoiler express bold attitude, while the dual twin-tip exhaust amplifies Sonata's innate sportiness.

Inside, red-accented stitching and cross-metal patterned trim reinforce the image of a dynamic sports sedan. Sonata N Line is available with exclusive features, such as Active Sound Design, Launch Control, N Powershift, and Rev Matching.

Colors and Materials Express Personal Style

Sonata's exterior colors have a state-of-the-art aircraft look. In particular, the Sonata N Line's exclusive Aero Matte Silver color contains a bright and clean metallic pigment that changes warmth and coolness depending on the light. Additional exterior colors include Onyx Black Pearl, Serenity White Pearl, Atlas White, Portofino Gray (Matte/Metallic), Transmission Blue Pearl, Carbon Blue Pearl, Ultimate Red Metallic, Cream Beige, and Aero Silver Metallic.

The interior is trimmed in a choice of black, dark gray and greige two-tone, and dark gray and camel two-tone. Dark gray with red stitching and N Line red paint is exclusive to the Sonata N Line model.

Modern, light fabric colors and supple leathers provide a comfortable environment for the driver and passengers.

Elevated User Experience with a Variety of Purposeful Technologies and Features

To start with, the new Sonata can be locked, unlocked, and started through the Digital Key 2. Digital Key 2 uses near-field communication (NFC), Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and ultra-wide band (UWB) protocols on smartphones or smart watches (Android and iOS), which assures a high level of security.

The panoramic curved display houses a 12.3-inch driver information cluster and 12.3-inch audio-video navigation (AVN) system for an immersive digital experience. Likewise, the head-up display (HUD) shows the most relevant information for drivers as a 12-inch projection on the windshield. The HUD allows them to process information quickly while keeping their attention on the road ahead.

The improved 12-speaker Bose Premium Sound System with new CenterPoint 360 technology has been tuned by Bose engineers to deliver a rich and immersive listening experience in every seat.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto was available on 2023 Sonata SE models (non-navigation equipped models) and is now available on all 2024 Sonata models (navigation and non-navigation equipped models).

The new 2024 Sonata takes convenience to the next level with continuous Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates, allowing car owners to save money and have their cars maintained with the latest software, providing an upgradable experience. Sonata also boasts a first-in-class power trunk for added convenience.

Proactive Safety Features for a Relaxed Driving Experience

The new Sonata is well-appointed with an array of driver assistance and safety features to provide a comfortable driving experience.

It is equipped with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5 (FCA 1.5), Rear Cross-traffic Collision-avoidance Assist (RCCA), Blind-spot Collision Assist (BCA), Safe Exit Warning (SEW), Safe Exit Assist (SEA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC with S&G), available Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC), and available Highway Driving Assist (HDA) to help relieve driver stress.

Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) enables the user to park the vehicle and exit parking spots by remotely reversing and forwarding with the smart key from outside the vehicle.i

Rear Occupant Alert helps determine whether an infant is left unattended in the vehicle and provides a notification.ii

Sonata has further improved noise, vibration, and harshness performance — with body reinforcements and a change of steering wheel material.

Powertrains That Deliver Improved Performance and Fuel Efficiency

The lineup includes a gasoline-powered 2.5L engine, 2.5L turbo engine, and 2.0L hybrid electric (HEV). The 2.5L turbo was developed especially for the N Line.

The HEV model is equipped with e-Motion Drive, which enables a smooth and comfortable driving experience in various driving conditions, and for the first time, it has paddle shifters and a regenerative braking mode to further increase fuel efficiency.

The new Sonata's aero-friendly design improves fuel efficiency and stability during high-speed driving.

i Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) can remotely help park the vehicle. However, several factors can impact RSPA performance. RSPA may not function correctly if one or more of the parking sensors is damaged, dirty or covered or if weather conditions (heavy rain, snow or fog) interfere with sensor operation. Always inspect the parking area with your own eyes. See Owner's Manual for further details and limitations.

ii Upon turning the engine off, Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) will provide a visual alert on the instrument cluster. ROA is not a substitute for driver attentiveness. Never leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle. See Owner's Manual for further details and limitations.

