Rehab Monster Presents "Summer Stunner" Labor Day Weekend Party at Élia Beach at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to soak up the sun and celebrate the final days of summer in style as Rehab Monster proudly presents the highly anticipated "Summer Stunner" Labor Day Weekend Party at the breathtaking Élia Beach at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The event promises to be an unforgettable extravaganza of entertainment, music and fun, marking the perfect way to bid farewell to the summer season.

"We are thrilled to bring the 'Summer Stunner' Labor Day Weekend Party to Élia Beach in Las Vegas," said Dan McHugh, CMO of Monster Energy. "This event is a celebration of entertainment, music, and friends. We can't wait to see everyone come together for the wildest weekend of the summer."

Élia Beach, renowned for its stunning vistas and vibrant atmosphere, will transform into a mecca of entertainment at the pool on September 2 & 3. The "Summer Stunner" Labor Day Weekend Party is set to bring together the hottest trendsetters, party enthusiasts, and Vegas lovers for a weekend like no other.

The event takes place September 2-3 from 10 AM - 6 PM. Attendees can expect a star-studded lineup of live music and DJ performances including:

Kendoll ( Saturday, September 2 )

Nitti Beatz ( Sunday, September 3 )

Breathe Carolina (Both Saturday and Sunday)

Admission is FREE — so get there early!

"Thanks to our wonderful partners at Monster Energy, 'Summer Stunner' is going to be the summer sendoff party that you'll never forget," said Mark Childers, Director of Operations for Wish You Were Here Group. "Join us at Élia Beach in Las Vegas for a weekend that will leave you with memories that will last long after the sun has set."

For more information and table reservations, please visit www.eliabeachlv.com and follow @eliabeachlv on Instagram.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com .

About Élia Beach

Élia Beach has transformed its offerings to present guests with a unique beach-living atmosphere. The Mykonos-inspired decor and ambiance will remain, with now a relaxing adults-only paradise, featuring multiple luxurious lounge areas, all-new culinary offerings, a vivacious social atmosphere, upbeat music and opulent spa services. With no cover charge, those 21 and over can experience the new aura of Élia Beach. Talented DJs will play music from multiple genres, from top-40s spanning multiple decades to chill EDM and beach music. Élia Beach's new menu, curated by the chefs behind Kassi Beach House, will include delicious pool-side favorites like shrimp tempura, beef tenderloin skewers, whipped ricotta served with sourdough bread and much more. Also new to Élia Beach this year, The Spa at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will have a dedicated cabana for guests to enjoy serene spa services, including pool-side massages.

About Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is a reimagined and re-conceptualized casino resort. The property is part of Curio Collection by Hilton and has been consecutively awarded the AAA Four Diamond Award since its first year of operation. The integrated resort intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture and features three hotel towers totaling over 1,500 Chambers and suites; the 60,000 sq. ft. Mohegan Casino Las Vegas operated by Mohegan and the Mohegan Sun Sportsbook powered by Betfred; a five-acre desert pool oasis including Élia Beach and a multi-functional event lawn; live music and entertainment theater with 4,600 capacity operated by AEG Presents; 24 Oxford showroom accommodating 650 guests; and an exclusive portfolio of twelve food and beverage venues including Kris Yenbamroong's Night + Market, the legendary Nobu, Michael Morton and David Morton's ONE Steakhouse, Kassi Beach House from restauranteur Nick Mathers, Casa Calavera by global hospitality company Tao Group, famous Afters Ice Cream, Pizza Forte by the Ferraro Family and signature Virgin Hotels restaurants and bars including The Kitchen at Commons Club, The Bar at Commons Club, The Shag Room and Funny Library Coffee Shop. The property is owned by JC Hospitality, LLC, in partnership with Juniper Capital Partners, Virgin Group, LiUNA, Fengate Asset Management, Dream and Orlando Development. The off-Strip playground is located at 4455 Paradise Road. For more information, visit www.virginhotelslv.com.

