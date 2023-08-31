Shalonda Baldwin Named WSP Northern California Transportation Leader

Former national Infrastructure Policy Committee member brings deep understanding of the issues facing clients and leadership experience to achieve solutions centered on people and technical excellence.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Shalonda A. Baldwin has been named Transportation business line leader for northern California at WSP, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy.

Shalonda A. Baldwin, Northern California Transportation Business Line Leader at WSP (CNW Group/wsp usa) (PRNewswire)

Baldwin joined WSP in 2022 as senior vice president for the Advisory Enterprise Management and Strategy Team. She is based in the firm's San Francisco office.

In her new leadership role, Baldwin supports WSP's strategic growth, technical excellence and project delivery in California.

"Our clients in northern California plan to implement an unprecedented volume of projects over the next decade, and Shalonda's leadership skills and knowledge of the Bay Area will significantly enhance our ability to partner with our clients to deliver their projects," said David Warner, senior vice president and California district leader for WSP.

Baldwin has 24 years of experience in guiding strategy, delivering pragmatic business and operational solutions and promoting inclusive infrastructure and mobility in municipal governments, public transportation and the infrastructure industry.

She was raised in San Francisco, and she has worked in transportation throughout the state, including the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the office of two San Francisco mayors.

Prior to joining WSP, she served on President Biden's National Infrastructure Policy Committee, where she drafted long-term policy recommendations to address national infrastructure issues related to climate and resilience, economic opportunity and employment and workforce development, and thus strengthen communities, the economy and advances racial equity.

"I am eager to leverage my leadership role and familiarity of northern California and its distinct communities, to help develop solutions with our clients who are dedicated to enhancing mobility and quality of life for all," Baldwin said.

Baldwin serves as an advisor for WSP's Equity Center of Excellence , and she is an active Board Member of the American Public Transportation Foundation. She also serves in board roles for nonprofit organizations that build equitable pathways for communities.

Baldwin earned a bachelor's degree from the University of San Francisco and a master's degree from Golden Gate University. She also holds Project Management Professional and Senior Professional in Human Resources certifications.

