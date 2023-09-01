Grenova Announces Appointment of Richard Pellegrino as Chief Research and Development Officer

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grenova, Inc., a Virginia-based designer, manufacturer, and distributor of instruments and associated consumables for the life sciences industry, today announced the appointment of Richard Pellegrino as Chief Research and Development Officer. Pellegrino joins Grenova during a period of rapid growth as the company expands its award-winning team designed to make the life sciences industry environmentally friendly, cost effective, and efficient.

"From the bench to the board room, Richard has an unmatched reputation for leading high-performing research and development teams throughout his impressive career," said Lane Major, President and Chief Executive Officer of Grenova. "Richard will make an immediate impact as Grenova continues to grow its team of industry leaders committed to proprietary technology that is providing a unique economic, environmental, and supply chain value proposition to our customers around the world."

Pellegrino brings decades of experience in research and development, as well as a steadfast commitment to innovation, to Grenova having served as a key member of executive teams and an R&D subject matter expert for startup, mid-sized, and Fortune 500 businesses. He has shepherded organizations through all stages of growth — from raising $9M in venture capital to found Relievant Medsystems, to leading an R&D team through an IPO and integrating them into the fabric of Stryker's Spine Division following the $1.4B acquisition of K2M, Inc. Pellegrino also serves as an Entrepreneur in Residence (EIR) for the VCU tech transfer group and is a named inventor on more than 60 issued patents.

"I was inspired to join Grenova because it's a first-to-market innovator that has created technology capable of transforming the entire life sciences industry and beyond," said Pellegrino. "Driven by radical innovation and a constant pursuit of new ideas, Grenova's products are creating a more sustainable future while lowering costs in the laboratory industry and increasing efficiencies as its impact is felt across the globe."

About Grenova

Founded in 2014, Grenova™ is an innovative company that is revolutionizing lab consumables through high-quality waste reduction solutions. Grenova's mission is to lower costs in the laboratory industry and reduce biohazard waste in the environment by delivering groundbreaking approaches in dealing with plastic consumables. Grenova's existing products include the TipNovus family of pipette tip-washing solutions for labs such as the Automated TipNovus (ATN) Package, a fully integrated tip-washing solution; the TipLumis family of HEPA-filtered, temperature-controlled, UV-sanitized tip storage solutions; GrenoClean, a proprietary and scientifically validated cleaning solution; and Purus by Grenova, a novel microwell plate cleaner. For more information, visit Grenova.com.

