Zendure Unveils Smart Clean Energy Management Innovations at IFA Berlin 2023

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, an EnergyTech start-up, is poised to captivate IFA Berlin attendees with its ZEN+ Home ecosystem, which will revolutionize how households manage energy consumption. On-site, the groundbreaking SolarFlow and acclaimed SuperBase V promise reliable, affordable clean energy solutions.

ZEN+ Home: The Future of Energy Management

ZEN+ Home, by Zendure, is a user-friendly, all-encompassing platform that transforms household clean energy management. It seamlessly combines plug-and-play products with cutting-edge technology for effortless monitoring, energy automation, and efficiency gains that reduce electricity expenses.

Distinguished by its advanced clean energy tech and sensor integration, ZEN+ delivers smarter energy services via innovative software, IoT, and AI technology. This empowers users to actively shape a sustainable future by integrating smart energy management into their daily lives, revolutionizing how families manage home energy consumption with cost-effective solutions.

Further enhancing the ZEN+ Home experience are IoT expert Shelly's energy meter and the newly introduced Satellite Plug. These accessories communicate with SolarFlow via a cloud server, offering minute-level consumption stats and second-level bi-directional energy monitoring. This precise monitoring refines energy distribution in real-time for optimal power consumption in households.

As a standout player, SolarFlow is a balcony solar system that stores excess daytime energy for household consumption at night. It seamlessly integrates with accessories including the smart plug, monitor CT, upgraded batteries, and versatile cables to form a cohesive and user-friendly ecosystem.

SuperBase V: Household Backup Power Station

The SuperBase V, Zendure's flagship product from last year, continues to impress with its robust capabilities. This plug-and-play household backup energy system boasts semi-solid-state batteries, a modular design, and a maximum capacity of 64kWh. Whether for camping trips, backup power, or charging electric vehicles, the SuperBase V promises unmatched versatility.

At IFA 2023, Zendure showcases more than products, it's a glimpse into the future of smart home energy management. With its innovations and commitment to sustainability, Zendure is poised to make notable strides in the EnergyTech revolution.

For inquiries about the products or Zendure's appearance at IFA, please contact zendure_de@berkleypr.com .

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, Japan, and Germany. Our mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularising the latest EnergyTech.

