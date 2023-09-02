Jackery's Trailblazing Journey to IFA 2023: Unveiling the Solar Generator 1000 Plus and 300 Plus

BERLIN, Sept. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where technology intertwines with our daily lives more than ever before, the demand for reliable and portable power solutions has surged to new heights. As the industry continues to evolve, Jackery has remained at the forefront, pushing boundaries and redefining the way we think about energy independence. This year, at IFA Berlin 2023, Jackery has once again captured the spotlight by introducing their latest innovations: the Solar Generator 1000 Plus and 300 Plus – two powerful additions to their acclaimed line of solar generators.

The collection showcases Jackery's advanced solutions, featuring the Solar Generator 1000 Plus with expandable capacity and the Solar Generator 300 Plus, a lightweight backpack option. These compact and portable generators provide enhanced mobility, safety, reliability, and ease of use, offering significant advantages to a global user base.

Solar Generator 1000 Plus: Safety, more power and expandable capacity

The Solar Generator 1000 Plus boasts a large capacity of 2000W, a 20% increase compared to similar-level products Furthermore, with up to 3 add-on battery packs, the solar generator can be expanded to 5 kWh, sustaining 1-3 days of outdoor adventures or home emergency backup. The innovative ChargeShield technology combined with a long-lasting LFP(LiFePO4) battery cell of 4000 cycles lifespan, guarantees that the Solar Generator 1000 Plus will be a faithful companion for years to come.

Utilizing the boundless energy of the sun, the Solar Generator 1000 Plus supports solar charging in just 2 hours with four 200W solar panels, ensuring a reliable and renewable energy source for your outdoor adventures.

Solar Generator 300 Plus: Small, light and portable

The Solar Generator 300 Plus introduces the concept of a "Solar Generator in Your Backpack," providing a versatile and convenient energy solution. Just like its counterpart, the 300 Plus incorporates Jackery's ChargeShield technology, ensuring that safety is never compromised. The stepped variable-speed charging algorithm enhances battery lifespan by 50%, even when facing challenging conditions such as high temperatures.

Weighing a mere 5KG, the Solar Generator 300 Plus is designed to be a true travel companion. Its foldable handle design and lightweight profile make it incredibly easy to carry, set up, and utilize. The introduction of a brand new book-sized 40W solar panel further amplifies the portability factor, allowing you to harness solar energy wherever your journey takes you. In addition, this solar panel has an IEC Certification( IEC TS 63163) by TÜV, ensuring unrivaled quality and reliability. The IP68 waterproof and dust- resistant rating emphasizes durability, making it ideal for traveling and camping.

Pioneering the Solar Generator Revolution

Last year, Jackery participated in IFA Berlin 2022 and introduced the Solar Generator 1000 Pro, a high-capacity and cost-effective option that serves as the flagship model in the Pro series. Notably, this model boasts rapid charging capabilities, capable of achieving a complete solar charge within 1.8 hours when paired with four SolarSaga 200W panels. The launch of the Solar Generator 1000 Pro was met with considerable acclaim and an enthusiastic response.

Over the course of the following year, Jackery underwent product evolution, transitioning from the Pro series to the Plus series. The most significant alteration is the enhancement of both safety and reliability.

For an extended period, Jackery has consistently showcased its resolute commitment to sustainability. Recently, the company obtained carbon footprint verification from TÜV SÜD for a selection of ten products. Moreover, Jackery's enduring drive for sustainable advancement has been honored with the prestigious SEAL Sustainable Product Award in 2023, specifically recognizing the remarkable Solar Generator 2000 Plus. Jackery also maintains a strong dedication to environmental conservation, actively engaging in diverse initiatives. Collaborating with the National Forest Foundation (NFF), Jackery successfully planted 10,000 trees.

The stage is set at IFA Berlin 2023, where Jackery is proudly presenting the Solar Generator 1000 Plus and 300 Plus. Amidst the vibrant atmosphere of this grand event, attendees are getting an up-close look at the future of portable power solutions.

Jackery's presence at IFA signifies the pinnacle of their evolution from a Silicon Valley startup to a worldwide power solution provider, underscoring their unwavering dedication to innovation, excellence, and meeting customer needs. Jackery has been striving on the journey of fulfilling their mission "Bring Green Energy to All". Whether you're an adventurer seeking energy independence or a conscious consumer looking for sustainable solutions, Jackery's Solar Generator 1000 Plus and 300 Plus are poised to redefine your relationship with power–on your terms. The Solar Generator 1000 Plus and 300 Plus are available for purchase on multiple platforms, including Amazon, the official Jackery website, and various third-party channels from September 1st.

For more information, please visit www.jackery.com

