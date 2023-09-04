Wemade and SG-based gaming firm MOZOO sign new WEMIX PLAY game onboarding agreement

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Korea-based game developer Wemade announced that Singapore-based gaming firm MOZOO, will onboard two new upcoming games, GATOR_Zeroverse and Before the Dawn (both working titles) on the WEMIX PLAY global blockchain gaming platform.

GATOR_Zeroverse is a collectible RPG where users can collect characters to engage in battle. The game's story mode offers eight naps and over 800+ stages, with an extensive range of rich content including tournaments, daily updated boss raids and daily PK ranking competitions.

Before the Dawn is a trading card game that adopts blockchain elements like tokenomics, NFTs and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO). For example, players will get to cast their votes through DAO whenever new content is introduced.

"The WEMIX team are blockchain veterans with great expertise and know-how, and really resourceful and supportive in blockchain game development," said CEO He Xiao Qing of MOZOO. "We believe that onboarding our games on WEMIX PLAY is an excellent choice, thus our commitment by signing two more games. We will do our best for the successful launch and stable game servicing on our part."

WEMIX PLAY is the no. 1 global blockchain gaming platform with more than 9 million accumulated users. The diverse range of games onboarded on WEMIX PLAY this year include action RPGs, MMORPG, strategy, shooter, sports, SNG, and puzzle games. Visit www.wemixplay.com for more details.

About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.

