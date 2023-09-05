COSRX Drops Special Deals on Amazon for Two New Innovations and #1 Best Seller, The Snail Essence Set

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, the skincare brand favored by derms, is thrilled to announce the launch of their two new innovations The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum and Low pH Niacinamide Micellar Cleansing Water on Amazon with an exclusive limited-time offer. Plus, the brand is offering the Glass Skin Starter Set, which includes 2 bottles of the million-seller product, the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, and a mini-sized The Retinol 0.1 Cream.

They are now up for purchase at 25% off the retail prices until September 10th.

The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum

Peptides are natural amino acid chains vital for skin's health, promoting hydration and smoothness. When peptides are formulated into skincare, those products improve tissue repair and cell turnover.

The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum's lightweight, water-like texture ensures quick absorption and effortless layering with other skincare products. The main highlight of this serum lies in its multiple benefits, thanks to the combination of six different peptides. This powerful blend works wonders in addressing various skin concerns, including hydrating, firming, tightening the skin, helping to reduce the look of pores, diminish redness, ease inflammation, and helping skin look plumper, therefore diminishing the look of wrinkles, making it the go-to solution for anyone seeking glass skin. Additionally, the serum offers skin texture improvement and exfoliating care right after application.

The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum is the ideal first step in one's daily skincare routine. Use it as a single-use item or enhance its efficacy by combining it with other skincare products to improve the absorption of active ingredients, ultimately elevating the overall skincare effect. It pairs perfectly with various COSRX products, such as The Retinol 0.1 Cream/The Retinol 0.5 Oil for wrinkles and firmness, The Niacinamide 15 Serum for pores and sebum, The Hyaluronic Acid 3 Serum for hydration and plumping skin, and The Vitamin C 23 Serum/The Vitamin C 13 Serum for brightening and hyperpigmentation.

Low pH Niacinamide Micellar Cleansing Water

This new micellar cleansing water is formulated with a composition similar to the pH of skin to help maintain a healthy skin balance and strengthen the skin barrier. It gently yet effectively removes makeup whilst providing a deep cleanse all without disturbing the skin's balance or causing irritation. In clinical tests, this cleanser passed both skin and ocular irritation tests, proving it to be gentle on both the skin and eyes, making it the ideal cleanser for daily use.*

This gentle cleansing formula that utilizes micellar technology to gently lift away makeup and other impurities while replenishing the skin with hydration, contains niacinamide, which softens the skin and helps remove impurities from pores. It also helps to care for sensitive skin by regulating excessive sebum and promoting healthy skin.

Cleansing is incredibly important as it removes all the excess dirt, makeup, and impurities encountered throughout the day, highlighting the necessity for affordable micellar cleansing water. COSRX's jumbo-sized micellar cleansing water is the perfect solution for anyone in need of a refreshing pick-me-up throughout the day.

As a delightful surprise for skincare enthusiasts who wish to have glazed donut skin, COSRX is introducing the Glass Skin Starter Set as part of this special promotion. This all-inclusive set includes two bottles of the highly acclaimed Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, a cult-favorite renowned for its transformative effects. It has consistently held the top position in Amazon's Best Seller Ranking (BSR): #1 in Beauty & Personal Care Category, for over four consecutive weeks. Amazon shoppers love the viral essence so much that they've awarded it nearly 45,000 perfect ratings. One reviewer even commented, "This product has transformed my skin in just one week!" Another shopper added that her skin has never felt "sticky" but "hydrating," so she "would highly recommend this to anyone looking to try it out or replenish their supply!"

Additionally, the set includes a mini-sized The Retinol 0.1 Cream, allowing customers to experience the magic of COSRX's skincare regimen at 20% off the retail prices.

"We are excited to offer our valued customers the opportunity to experience the transformative power of COSRX's latest innovations at exceptional prices," says COSRX representative. "With the 6 Peptide Booster Serum and the Low pH Niacinamide Micellar Cleansing Water, as well as the Glass Skin Starter Set, we continue our commitment to providing skincare solutions that are not only effective but also accessible."

This exclusive offer is available for a limited time only, concluding on September 10th. Make the most of this chance to elevate the skincare routine with COSRX's innovative products that derms love.

* Based on clinical trials of "COSRX Low pH Niacinamide Micellar Cleansing Water" from Dermacosmetic Skin Science Laboratory Co., Ltd.

For more information and to take advantage of these incredible deals, visit COSRX store at Amazon.

About COSRX:

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, ULTA, JCPenney, Target and Dermstore.

