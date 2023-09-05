Find Therapeutics Appoints Robert L. Glanzman, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

MONTREAL, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Find Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Robert L. Glanzman, M.D. FAAN, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Glanzman is a board-certified neurologist and Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology with over 20 years of experience in neuroscience-related clinical development.

"I am excited to welcome Robert to Find and look forward to leveraging his deep clinical development and operational expertise as we advance our pipeline of novel molecular entities, including our lead program, FTX 101 for chronic optic neuropathy," said Philippe Douville, CEO of Find Therapeutics. "In particular, his clinical development experience in chronic optic neuropathy and his background working for people suffering from multiple sclerosis (MS) make him uniquely qualified for the role. This leadership appointment is timely as we prepare to enter the clinic in 2024."

Prior to joining Find Therapeutics, Dr. Glanzman held CMO positions at several biotechnology companies including Clene Nanomedicine, where he led a novel Phase 2 study in MS patients with chronic optic neuropathy as adjunct to standard disease modifying therapies. Dr. Glanzman previously held important leadership roles at Pfizer, Novartis and Roche. While at Novartis he led the US, Phase 3 development of fingolimid (Gilenya®) for patients with relapsing MS, and while at Roche he designed and led the global Phase 3 development program for ocrelizumab (Ocrevus®) for both relapsing and primary progressive forms of MS. Prior to joining industry, Dr. Glanzman held an appointment as Associate Clinical Professor of Neurology at Michigan State University. He has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications. Dr. Glanzman received his doctorate in medicine from Wake Forest University, trained in neurology at the University of Michigan and completed a fellowship in diagnostic nuclear medicine/PET imaging and Duke University.

"I am very impressed by Find's promising therapeutic candidates and the Company's differentiated portfolio designed to treat inflammatory autoimmune diseases, especially the program in chronic optic neuropathy," commented Dr. Glanzman. "I look forward to contributing my skills and expertise to advancing Find's clinical programs and ultimately to meeting the unmet needs of people suffering from inflammatory autoimmune diseases."

About Find

Find Therapeutics is dedicated to the development of next generation therapies to treat inflammatory autoimmune diseases. The company was launched in 2020 with investments from CTI Life Sciences, adMare BioInnovations and Domain Therapeutics and and an exclusive license from Strasbourg University on a technology and related know-how initially developed by Dr. Dominique Bagnard.

