Heffernan Insurance Brokers Named a Top Corporate Philanthropist at #19

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, ranked number 19 out of 100 in the list of Bay Area "Top Corporate Philanthropists" by San Francisco Business Times.

The Business Times list was compiled based on total cash contributions paid to Bay Area-based charitable organizations in 2022. Heffernan's total cash contributions paid to charities in the Bay Area totaled $6,422,004 and cash giving per Bay Area employee reached $2,500 last year. The firm has held a place on this list since 2003 by donating more than $22 million to local charities since its inception in 1988.

To celebrate 35 years in business, Heffernan Insurance Brokers is holding a benefit event Saturday, September 16th, 2023, at Pier 27 in San Francisco. The 'One Night in Old Havana' themed evening will include cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, a live auction, raffle, and more. All proceeds will benefit the Heffernan Foundation, the charitable giving program of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, and five nonprofit beneficiaries: Affordability Project, Alameda County Community Food Bank, Cristo Rey De La Salle, ICA Cristo Rey Academy, and 10,000 degrees.

Over $2 million has been raised in advance of the event from vendors, clients, and business partners, including several international and national brokers and insurance carriers. Tickets are available to the public and can be purchased at onecau.se/heffernan35th.

Heffernan's philanthropic efforts include College Track, Dollars for Doers, Employee Volunteer Time, Employee Matching, Garee Lee Smith Scholarship Award, Grant Donations, Program Related Investments, and more.

"Being able to give back to nonprofits doing amazing work in our communities is one of our core beliefs in making our world a better place," said Michelle Lonaker, Executive Director of Heffernan Foundation. "Heffernan is proud to be included in the Top Bay Area Corporate Philanthropists again for 2022."

A video highlighting the Heffernan Foundation can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hr6dJl7bGQk&t=89s.

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, founded in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States providing comprehensive business insurance, personal insurance, employee benefits and financial services solutions to a wide range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has a nationwide presence specializing in customized solutions to serve its clients' different needs in virtually every industry.

Heffernan has been named on the insurance industry's 'Best Agency to Work For' list, and consistently named a 'Top Corporate Philanthropist.' For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

About Heffernan Foundation

Heffernan Foundation's mission is to change futures through access to education, reduce homelessness and food deficiency through relevant nonprofit collaboration; and promote community and employee engagement.

Heffernan Foundation is the charitable giving program of Heffernan Insurance Brokers, headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif. Employee-owned, the company has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003.

For more information, visit www.heffernanfoundation.org or call 925.295.2575. FEIN 71-1010693

