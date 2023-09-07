Are You the Ultimate College Football Superfan? Harvest Hosts Launches 2023 Road Game Pass

As the 2023 season kicks off, Harvest Hosts will hook up one die hard superfan to follow their team around the country on an epic road trip

VAIL, Colo., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Hosts , a membership program offering RVers access to unique RV camping options across North America, is announcing today the chance to earn the ultimate Road Game Pass for the college football season. With new conference realignment making away games tougher than ever for fans to attend and support their school, Harvest Hosts will help one die hard fan follow their team across the conference this season.

(PRNewsfoto/Harvest Hosts) (PRNewswire)

The company is seeking an enthusiastic and spirited individual to embark on a one-of-a-kind journey with the exclusive Harvest Hosts Road Game Pass. One lucky superfan will have the opportunity to travel across the country, tailgate, cheer and create lasting memories while representing his/her beloved team at every college football game on the schedule and staying at nearby Harvest Hosts locations. With the Road Game Pass, the superfan will get a Harvest Hosts membership, which includes stays for every night en route to away games, expenses covered ($100 daily stipend while traveling), tickets to the games and a new team-inspired wardrobe.

"Harvest Hosts' mission is to encourage people to explore and discover new places through road travel," says Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. "We're excited to connect with road warriors fueled by their passion for the game to visit cities across America in support of their team. Knowing the conference realignment is creating a roadblock for many fans, we want to help them see their team no matter where they are, while also supporting the small businesses at the heart of many college towns."

In exchange for the Road Game Pass, the superfan will document their travels across social media and support the small businesses and Harvest Hosts locations they visit along the way throughout the season. All U.S. residents over the age of 21 with a passion for college football, adventurous spirit, high energy and social media savviness are eligible to apply.

Passionate fans can apply by showcasing their team spirit and telling Harvest Hosts why they are the biggest superfan. To submit, visit https://harvesthosts.com/road-game-pass/ .

Applications Must Include:

One paragraph on why you are your team's biggest fan

Name of your team

Photos of you in team gear or at games. Bonus if it's with the mascot!

Your favorite player in the team's history

Requirements:

Passion for College Football: Your heart should bleed your school's colors, and your veins should run with team spirit. Knowledge of the game, its history, and its culture is a touchdown!

Adventurous Spirit: You're ready to hit the road in your RV, explore new places, and adapt to the ever-changing landscapes of college football fandom.

Energy Overload: You're the life of the party, the spark that ignites the crowd, and the cheerleader who never loses their voice. High energy levels are a must!

Social Media Savviness: You know your way around social media platforms and can turn even the simplest moment into a shareable story.

Rules of the Road: A valid U.S. driver's license.

The Perks:

The ultimate getaway: A Harvest Hosts membership, including stays for every night along your route to away games.

Expenses covered: $100 daily stipend while you travel.

A whole new wardrobe: A closet makeover with a new team-inspired wardrobe.

Social media stardom: Your social media following will skyrocket as you document your amazing journey.

If you're ready to make your college football dreams a reality, pack your gear, hit the gas, and join us on this epic fan journey. Apply for the Road Game Pass by 9/22!

About Harvest Hosts

Harvest Hosts , the largest private RV camping network in North America, provides a complete network of offerings to streamline the road travel and camping experience – with a collection of companies that includes Boondockers Welcome, a community of RVers allowing guests to stay overnight on their property for free; CampersCard, a campground discounts and benefits program; CampScanner, an alert service to book sold-out campgrounds; and Brit Stops, a membership connecting motorhome tourists in the UK and Ireland with small businesses for overnight stays. The company's mission is to advance the technology and accessibility of the RVing and campground industry, making traveling while supporting national parks, local small businesses and communities easier than ever.

To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com , www.boondockerswelcome.com , www.camperscard.com , www.campscanner.com , www.britstops.com ; download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS here and Android here .

