Clozd partners with Gong to give revenue teams a complete view of the sales process with post-decision buyer feedback

As part of Gong Collective, Clozd will complete the feedback loop by delivering direct buyer feedback and win-loss insights

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clozd today announced that it's partnering with Gong , the Revenue Intelligence leader, to help customers increase their win rates by importing Gong's customer interaction data into the Clozd Platform to help customers analyze these alongside their win-loss interviews and surveys.

Clozd and Gong partner to give their customers an expanded view into what drives prospects to make purchase decisions. (PRNewswire)

With the partnership, Clozd will be able to deliver an expanded view into what drives prospects to make purchase decisions with post-decision buyer feedback. This will allow revenue teams to develop a more complete picture of what's happening across their sales pipelines before, during, and after each deal is closed—so they know exactly how to win more.

"This integration between Gong and Clozd is a powerful new lever for data-driven sales teams that want to win more," said Andrew Peterson, Clozd Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "Gong captures, analyzes, and understands what happens throughout the deal execution process, and Clozd captures post-decision feedback directly from buyers. That means Clozd surfaces the driving factors and considerations that buyers may not verbalize during the deal process—which closes the loop. It's the perfect match."

In addition to helping customers improve their sales coaching and processes, the integration also consolidates key information—Gong's customer interaction data and Clozd's post-decision buyer intelligence—in one place. Having convenient access to that complementary data makes it easy to analyze. Customers have the ability to make comments and tag the transcript of customer interactions in Gong—just like they do with Clozd interviews and surveys. They can also view and report on those insights from Gong in aggregate with their Clozd feedback.

"Businesses today are burdened by increasing complexity and tightening market conditions," said Eran Aloni, EVP of Ecosystem and Business Development at Gong. "Clozd's integration with Gong aims to ease those burdens through increased visibility into where—and why—prospects get held up in the sales process. Gong continues to expand its platform capabilities to help revenue teams make more informed decisions and drive efficient growth, and partnerships like this one are critical to that mission."

Clozd is the latest company to join the Gong Collective , a group of technology leaders that partner with Gong to connect more than 150 tools and services to the Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform. The Gong Collective reduces integration complexity, simplifies setup, and enables customers to unlock more value from the platform.

To learn more about the Gong and Clozd integration, please visit our integration page .

About Clozd

Clozd is the leading provider of software and services for win-loss analysis, which helps organizations improve their sales win rates, build better products, strengthen competitive advantage, and consistently uncover the real reasons they win and lose business. Clozd has conducted tens of thousands of win-loss interviews for clients in a wide range of industries, including enterprise software, business services, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, transportation, telecom, and more. For more information, visit clozd.com .

