Scaled Agile, Inc. Donates to Rocky Mountain Institute and Maui Strong Fund as Part of Pledge 1% Commitment

$100,000 gift to Rocky Mountain Institute supports acceleration of clean energy technology; $50,000 gift to the Maui Strong Fund supports wildfire relief efforts

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, announced donations to the Rocky Mountain Institute and the Maui Strong Fund. The contributions are part of Scaled Agile's commitment to the Pledge 1% movement and Do All the Good You Can campaign.

Scaled Agile's $100,000 donation to the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) will support RMI's Third Derivative initiative, built to accelerate the rate of climate innovation. RMI is an independent nonprofit that engages businesses, communities, institutions, and entrepreneurs to accelerate the adoption of solutions that cost-effectively shift from fossil fuels to efficiency and renewables.

"Scaled Agile's generosity is going to help us do even more to support and scale critical climate technologies and innovation, further accelerating our journey to a net zero carbon world," said Rushad Nanavatty, managing director, Third Derivative.

A $50,000 contribution was also made to the Maui Strong Fund . Founded by the Hawai'i Community Foundation, the fund is providing financial resources to support the immediate and long-term recovery needs for the people and places affected by the devastating Maui wildfires.

"When we experienced the most destructive wildfire in Colorado's history and witnessed over 1,000 homes destroyed in less than 24 hours, we learned how valuable support is in these unprecedented situations," said Scaled Agile's cofounder Dean Leffingwell. "Now we see that and far worse, loss of life, in Maui. It's important to remember that the recovery effort will take years, so we encourage broad support of the Maui Strong Fund, even in small amounts. It's never too late to make a difference."

"Giving back is an integral part of our culture," said Scaled Agile's CEO Chris James. "Since joining the Pledge 1% movement, we've been able to accelerate and energize our giving and volunteering activities. Our employees love the sense of purpose this provides, and we have been amazed by the passion and effort they put into their paid volunteer time. I can't say enough about the value of the program, and I strongly recommend it to any company looking to enhance this part of their culture."

