Hinge Releases a 'Distraction-Free Dating' Guide to Spark More Quality Time on Dates

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hinge released a 'Distraction-Free Dating' guide encouraging daters to minimize distractions while getting to know other people, with guidance from the Foundation for Social Connection. From the Surgeon General's Advisory on Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation , it's clear that quality time is vital to feeling connected to someone; Hinge is giving daters the simple, expert-backed advice they need to focus and enhance their time with potential partners.

Hinge’s ‘Distraction-Free Dating’ guide gives daters expert-backed advice on how to have connection-building first dates that lead to meaningful second dates. (PRNewswire)

Hinge encourages daters to minimize distractions while dating, as more than 80% of users prefer phone-away dates.

Recent Hinge research shows a desire by daters to create deeper connections as more than 80% of users prefer "phone away" dates. Additionally, three out of four daters are more hesitant to open up if the other person is on their phone, and millennials are more likely than Gen Z to notice how having phones out during dates prevents good conversations*. The new guide gives Hinge users relevant dating tips from Hinge's Director of Relationship Science, Logan Ury, and Love and Connection Expert and licensed therapist, Moe Ari Brown, along with sharing 20 chemistry-building date ideas.

"Face-to-face quality time helps us build intimacy with others, but figuring out how to get the most out of that time can be tough for daters. This guide will help our community focus on each other and have memorable first dates that lead to meaningful second dates," said Josh Penny, Hinge's Director of Social Impact.

Daters worldwide can now directly access the 'Distraction-Free Dating' guide in Hinge's app.

"Many Americans, especially young adults, wrestle with the experience of loneliness, which has profound consequences on our health and well-being. We were excited to collaborate on this guide with Hinge and advance how daters across the world build meaningful and authentic connections," said Jillian Racoosin, Executive Director of the Foundation for Social Connection.

The guide is Hinge's latest effort to help reduce social isolation and loneliness and generate connections for all daters. In addition to working with the Foundation for Social Connection, Hinge supports Active Minds in their effort to gather Gen Z mental health advocates to address loneliness, and the company continues to support local LGBTQIA+ community centers across the United States in their work to create supportive, affirming spaces. Additionally, last year Hinge launched NFAQ (Not-So-Frequently Asked Questions) , an in-app LGBTQIA+ dating and identity guide answering queer people's most pressing questions on their journey to finding connection.

Methodology

Hinge's team of Ph.D. researchers and dating experts conducted surveys in August 2023 to more than 2,100 users globally.

About Hinge:

Hinge is the dating app designed to be deleted. The company is on a mission to create a less lonely world by inspiring intimate, in-person connections. Through in-depth and personalized profiles, daters have unique conversations that get them off the app and out on great dates. And it's resonating. In 2022, Hinge was the fastest-growing dating app in the US, UK, and Canada. Hinge was acquired by Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in 2018.

About The Foundation for Social Connection

The Foundation for Social Connection's (F4SC) vision is for all Americans to have the opportunities and evidence-based support necessary to be socially engaged in society. F4SC engages in education, increases public awareness, promotes innovative research, and spurs the development and implementation of evidence-based models that address social isolation, loneliness, and social connection. For more information, please visit: www.social-connection.org

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hinge Inc.