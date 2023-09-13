BLUETTI Power Week: Unleashing Unbeatable Power Solutions for Every Situation

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where power runs everything from computers to refrigerators and electric vehicles, having a stable supply ensures uninterrupted connectivity and convenience. BLUETTI's Power Week sale in September presents a transformative opportunity to enhance the power experience at home or in the great outdoors.

(PRNewswire)

Powering Through Interruptions

Power outages can disrupt daily life and even pose risks, as evidenced by recent prolonged power cuts in the southern U.S., which even resulted in a respirator user's death. To counter this challenge, BLUETTI offers the AC300&B300 backup system, giving 3,000W power and a flexible capacity of up to 12,288Wh. This system's 24/7 UPS mode swiftly supplies power to critical loads within 20 milliseconds during outages. A basic setup can power an 800W AC refrigerator for 12 hours and a 40W CPAP for 260 hours.

For mobile all-in-one backup power, the EP500Pro is one with a 5,120Wh LiFePO4 battery pack and a 3,000W pure sine wave AC inverter. This 17-outlet power station features four wheels for easy transport. Beyond safeguarding homes, it rolls around to power workshops, tailgate parties, and background barbecues.

Empowering Off-Grid Cabin Lifestyle

BLUETTI's AC200MAX offers substantial power for off-grid cabin building and living. With 2,200W of running power and 4,800W of starting power, it runs most power tools like electric saws, drills, and leaf blowers. Its 900W solar charging capability enables it to maximize clean and endless solar energy. Smaller options include the AC180. It can dish out 1,800W of power and increase to 2,700W in powerlifting mode to run resistive devices such as dryers and electric kettles. Its responsive UPS feature also makes it reliable backup power for sudden power failures.

Fueling Outdoor Adventures

The EB3A coupled with the PV200 folding solar panel is an ideal companion to stay powered anywhere. At just 10 lbs, this lightweight power station provides 600W of AC power to charge fans, phones, drones, and more. The IP65-rated water-resistant AC60, at approximately 20 lbs, unlocks more outdoor possibilities. It has an expandable capacity from 403Wh to a max 2,015Wh with B80 battery packs. Powered by a durable LiFePO4 battery and backed by a 6-year warranty, the AC60 will keep all outdoor essentials charged, rain or shine, for years to come.

Seizing Limited-Time Offers

In BLUETTI's Power Week sale, from September 5th at 7:00 PM to September 18th at 7:00 PM (PDT), Customers can save up to $1000 on various products. Additionally, purchases above specific values come with corresponding gifts. Furthermore, customers will receive triple BLUETTI Bucks, redeemable for coupons and gifts.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

Contact:

Amanda Yan

Integrated Marketing for BLUETTI

pr@bluetti.com

Social Media:

Youtube

Facebook

Instagram

Linkedin

Twitter

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BLUETTI INC