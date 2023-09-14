AUA Releases Amendment to the Diagnosis and Treatment of Early-Stage Testicular Cancer Guideline

BALTIMORE, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the American Urological Association (AUA) released the 2023 clinical practice guideline amendment for the diagnosis and treatment of early-stage testicular cancer.

Testicular cancer is the most common solid malignancy in young males and is relatively rare, with outcomes defined by specific cancer and patient-related factors. Many men with testis cancer have low-stage disease and survival rates are high with standard therapy. A priority for those patients with low-stage disease is limiting the burden of therapy and treatment-related toxicity without compromising cancer control.

This guideline was reviewed through the AUA Update Literature Review (ULR) process and subsequently amended based on the availability of new literature, including:

New studies included to support the role of MRI in surveillance/staging of patients with germ cell tumors.

Retroperitoneal lymph node dissection added as a treatment option for patients with stage IIA or IIB seminoma with a lymph node ≤3cm.

Updated text to include long-term follow up for 2 cycles of etoposide and cisplatin chemotherapy without bleomycin for patients with non-seminoma germ cell tumors who have pathological stage II disease that is not pure teratoma.

New evidence added to support surveillance imaging for patients with stage I testicular cancer.

Updated statement and expanded text on survivorship.

"Surveillance has become more important than ever for those with testicular cancer," said Dr. Andrew Stephenson, Director of Urologic Oncology at Rush University Medical Center. "Since the last testicular cancer guideline was released, the model for management has substantially changed, making an amendment like this critical to effectively treat and manage testicular cancer."

This amendment is an update from the 2019 guideline that originally covered the topic. It was distributed to peer reviewers of varying backgrounds as part of the AUA's extensive peer review process before being approved by the AUA Board of Directors and SUFU Executive Committee.

The full updated guideline is now available at auanet.org/TesticularCancerGuideline.

A summary of the Guideline also appears at:





Please use this reference to cite the guideline. Stephenson A, Bass EB, Bixler BR, et al. Diagnosis and treatment of early-stage testicular cancer: AUA Guideline amendment 2023. J Urol. 2023;10.1097/JU.0000000000003694. https://doi.org/10.1097/JU.0000000000003698 Please use this reference to cite the guideline.

