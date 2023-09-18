The Paley Center for Media Announces Upcoming PaleyImpact Events at The Paley Museum

James P. Jimirro Media Impact Series

Social Media and the Public Square: Balanced or Biased?

and

Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism Series

David Baddiel: Jews Don't Count

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announces two groundbreaking PaleyImpact events as part of the season's exciting October lineup. The first event, taking place on Thursday, October 5 at 6:30 pm, is part of this year's much-anticipated James P. Jimirro Media Impact Series, Social Media and the Public Square: Balanced or Biased? It will be followed by another installment of the PaleyImpact series exploring Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism, David Baddiel: Jews Don't Count on Wednesday, October 25 at 6:30 pm. Each PaleyImpact event taking place at The Paley Museum, 25 West 52 Street between 5th and 6th Avenues, promises to provide attendees with exclusive insight into some of the most important topics today, including the fight against the rising tide of antisemitism and social media's impact on conversations in the public square.

The insightful James P. Jimirro Media Impact Series event Social Media and the Public Square: Balanced or Biased? will take place at The Paley Museum on Thursday, October 5 at 6:30 pm. Social media is playing an increasingly important role in American politics, especially now that more than seventy percent of people are getting their news from social media platforms. This raises questions: Does social media provoke lively discussion and create an opportunity for more voices to be heard or is it merely an echo chamber? How does AI powered social media change these dynamics? And what about balance? Since many pundits have discussed social media's influence on the 2020 presidential election, special attention will be paid to any possible impact in 2024. The Paley Center is gathering a group of journalists and experts encompassing the political spectrum to debate these questions and more. Expert panelists include S.E. Cupp, the Host of S.E. Cupp Unfiltered on CNN; John Samples, Facebook Oversight Board Member and Vice President of the Cato Institute; Batya Ungar Sargon, Opinion Editor, Newsweek; Joshua Tucker, Professor of Politics, Co-Director, Center for Social Media and Politics, Director, Jordan Center for the Advanced Study of Russia, New York University; and Dan Schneider, Vice President, MRC Free Speech America, MRC Business and External Affairs. Introduced by James, P. Jimirro, Founding President, The Disney Channel and Walt Disney Home Video. This program is made possible by the generous support of James P. Jimirro.

The highly anticipated David Baddiel: Jews Don't Count, a documentary which The Times called "a powerful and important film about a veiled prejudice" will be screened at The Paley Museum on Wednesday, October 25 at 6:30 pm. David Baddiel: Jews Don't Count will be followed by a discerning conversation with the creator and presenter David Baddiel and special guests, acclaimed writers Jonathan Safran Foer and Dara Horn, both of whom appear in the film. In this provocative film adaptation of his bestselling book of the same title, British comedian and writer David Baddiel explores the spread of unchecked antisemitism and why he believes Jews are too often overlooked in current discussions and policies addressing racism. The film features interviews with David Schwimmer, Sarah Silverman, Neil Gaiman and Stephen Fry, amongst others. This program is made possible by the generous support of Ronald S. Lauder.

"The PaleyImpact series continues to highlight some of the most pressing issues at the intersection of media and culture today," said Maureen Reidy, President and CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "I extend our sincerest thanks to Mr. Ronald S. Lauder for his generous support of our PaleyImpact series exploring Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism; as well as Mr. James P. Jimirro for his support of the annual James P. Jimirro Impact Series."

The James P. Jimirro Media Impact Series aligns with The Paley Center for Media's rich history of hosting programs that explore the media's crucial role in information dissemination and its influence on journalism, politics, and public policy. The series sheds light on how media shapes collective thought and behavior, reaching media professionals, students, and the wider public to encourage thoughtful reflection on media's societal impact, ultimately fostering a more discerning viewership and readership.

The PaleyImpact series Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism is an integral part of the ongoing commitment at The Paley Center for Media to explore media's shaping influence on public discourse and important cultural trends. The Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism series convenes thought leaders, journalists, and the general public for impactful discussions that inform, educate, and shine a spotlight on the growing crisis of antisemitism in society today. Recent programs in Paley's antisemitism series include Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism in the Workplace, The Role of Entertainment and Social Media in Combating Antisemitism, and The Role of Education and Media in Combating Antisemitism, among others.

