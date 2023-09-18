VASELINE® INTRODUCES ITS MOST PREMIUM LINE YET, CREATED TO ADDRESS THE NEEDS OF BLACK & BROWN SKIN

Co-created with dermatologists who specialize in caring for skin of color, the new line contains premium skincare actives to deliver deep moisturization and advanced benefits normally found in face care

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaseline introduces Vaseline® Radiant X™, a new body care range formulated with premium skin care ingredients traditionally used for your face, created to specifically address the needs and concerns of Black and Brown skin including moisture imbalance, dark spots, and uneven skin tone.

As the go-to product for healing skin for many generations, Vaseline® believes everyone should have access to healthy-looking, radiant skin, but there are few brands that specifically cater to the needs and beauty benefits for melanin-rich skin, and often many skincare lines treat all skin the same.

By working with dermatologists who specialize in caring for and treating skin of color to develop the line, Vaseline led with a scientific approach to curate products made with effective ingredients that deliver skin solutions not traditionally found in body and especially at mass retail.

At the heart of the new line of products lies Vaseline® Radiant X™ Even Nourishing Tone Body Lotion that includes 1% niacinamide, a form of Vitamin B3, clinically proven to visibly reduce dark spots and even skin tone in just two weeks. The lotion also includes Unilever's proprietary ultra-hydrating lipids to help skin replenish its own ceramides and foster a more resilient, healthier skin barrier. Using this technology as a building block to nourish skin allows active ingredients to penetrate deeper for better delivery of benefits and up to 72 hours of moisture.

"Through our longstanding work to improve access to equitable skin care, Vaseline knows the key to healthy-looking skin is not a one-size-fits-all approach. Yet, many products on the market treat all skin the same," said Cara Sabin, President Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever North America. "This is the insight that inspired Vaseline® Radiant X™. This new line leads with a scientific approach, incorporating the best of science and beauty benefits to effectively address specific skin concerns in the melanin-rich community, who often go underserved."

Vaseline knows radiance isn't a quick fix. Radiance is a science. The new premium line features four science-driven products:

Even Tone Nourishing Body Lotion: This non-greasy & fast-absorbing body lotion is formulated with 1% niacinamide and is clinically proven to visibly reduce dark spots and even skin tone in just two weeks.

Deep Nourishment Body Cream: This body cream is enriched with 100% shea butter to provide intense moisturization and 72 hours of moisture, leaving you with soft, smooth, and radiant skin.

Replenishing Hydrating Body Oil: This quick-absorbing and non-sticky body oil is enriched with 1% lipids to help soften and revive dull skin.

Deep Nourishment Hand Butter: This hand butter is made with 100% shea butter to provide intense moisturization without feeling greasy, providing silky soft, nourished, and radiant hands.

To accompany the new product line, Vaseline is also kicking off Two Weeks to Radiance – a launch campaign that touts the Vaseline® Radiant X™ Even Tone Nourishing Body Lotion's clinically proven claim to visibly reduce dark spots and even skin tone in just two weeks. The program will consist of radiant skin care content and social giveaways. The brand will also be transforming the Malt House in Harlem, New York to Radiance House – an immersive experience that brings to life the science of radiance.

New Vaseline® Radiant X™ is now available at food, drug and mass retailers nationwide. To learn more, please visit www.Vaseline.com/ and follow Vaseline on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Vaseline:

Since first introducing the world to the Original Healing Jelly 150 years ago, Vaseline® has been committed to caring for all skin. As the #1 dermatologist recommended brand for pure petroleum jelly, Vaseline is a trusted brand among doctors and a trusted household staple in homes.

Vaseline® believes that skin health is a right, not a privilege, and the Vaseline mission is to ensure skin health is more accessible to everyone, everywhere. Vaseline is committed to skin health for all through its initiatives, including See My Skin, the only online database designed to search for conditions on skin of color and connect people with the proper care they deserve, and the Vaseline Healing Project to provide affordable and comprehensive dermatological services to those who need it most.

Vaseline® products are available at food, drug, and mass retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.vaseline.com, www.instagram.com/vaselinebrand, www.facebook.com/vaseline, www.twitter.com/vaselinebrand, or www.tiktok.com/@vaselinebrand.

About Unilever North America:

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €52.4 billion in 2021. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world – including iconic brands like Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

Improving the health of the planet

Improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing

Contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world

While there is still more to do, in the past year we're proud to have achieved sector leadership in S&P's Dow Jones Sustainability Index, 'Triple A' status in CDP's Climate, Water and Forest benchmarks, and to be named as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey for the eleventh consecutive year.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

Media Contact:

Jhoana Heras, Jhoana.Heras@edelman.com

