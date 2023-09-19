LE DOMAINE Skincare adds to its growing list of accolades

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its debut year, LE DOMAINE, the luxury skincare collaboration between actor Brad Pitt and Famille Perrin, stewards of the Rhône Valley's Château de Beaucastel Vineyard, has amassed an impressive collection of accolades. The latest: a Women's Health 2023 Skincare Award for "Best Hydrating Serum."

Each year, the editorial team at Women's Health enlists a judging panel of dermatologists, aestheticians, and other skincare experts to select the top products across a broad range of categories for the Women's Health Skincare Awards. The full list of winners, including LE DOMAINE's The Serum, was revealed earlier today, September 19, on WomensHealthmag.com.

Other recent honors awarded to LE DOMAINE: In April, the Robb Report voted LE DOMAINE "Best New Luxury Skincare Brand" in its 2023 Grooming Awards. In June, ELLE designated The Serum by LE DOMAINE "Best Natural Anti-Aging Serum." And LE DOMAINE The Cream was chosen by both GQ and Harper's Bazaar editors as one of the best new skincare products for men.

Google searches for LE DOMAINE have also spiked 183.3 percent in the past year—and the brand was just designated one of the top ten emerging beauty brands by Spate Date, based on year-over-year U.S. Google search growth.

Created with equal emphasis on science and nature, LE DOMAINE skincare is formulated with grape-derived ingredients from the Château de Beaucastel, including soothing grape water and two exclusive patented active ingredients, GSM10 ® and ProGR3 ®. GSM10, an anti-aging compound developed by Pierre-Louis Teissedre, a professor at the University of Bordeaux Institute of Vine and Wine Science, uses upcycled Grenache seeds and the skin of Syrah and Mourvèdre grapes. ProGR3, created by French scientist and researcher Nicolas Levy, features resveratrol, a potent antioxidant derived from Beaucastel grapevines. The efficacy of these ingredients has been rigorously studied and clinically proven to leave skin softer, more hydrated, and more rejuvenated.

