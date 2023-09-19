POLARIS FACTORY RACING TEAM SECURES THIRD CONSECUTIVE VICTORY AT 2023 BAJA 400 WITH MASTERFUL PERFORMANCE BY BROCK HEGER, SCORING PRO UTV OPEN CLASS WIN AND UTV OVERALL

Polaris-Supported Drivers Secured the Top Seven Overall UTV Positions in RZR Pro Rs with Branden Sims and Justin Lambert Scoring Second and Third Respectively

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It was a successful weekend of racing at the fourth running of the SCORE Baja 400, with the Polaris Factory Racing team continuing their winning ways as Brock Heger and his RZR Pro R Factory secured the top of the podium in the Pro UTV Open class by nearly nine minutes, ultimately extending Heger's lead in the SCORE championship. Heger and his co-driver Ethan Groom outpaced the UTV competition, showing their race prowess and Pro R Factory's capabilities throughout the treacherous 385-mile course to, not only take the win in their respective class, but claim the UTV Overall win. Fellow Polaris-backed drivers also put together a notable performance, securing the top seven overall UTV positions in their race-modified RZR Pro Rs with Branden Sims and Justin Lambert rounding out the podium in second and third.

Following the random drawing to determine starting order, Austin Weiland was second when the race got underway, while Cayden MacCachren was fifth, Craig Scanlon in 11th and Heger was towards the back of the pack in 14th. Despite starting in the back, Heger put forth an inspiring performance, hastily making passes towards the front while battling through thick and intense dust. By mile marker 325, he was physically in second but leading by nearly 2-minutes on corrected time. With 30 miles remaining, Heger took over the physical lead and drove his RZR Pro R Factory to the checkered flag. Meanwhile, MacCachren and Scanlon were able to methodically navigate through the demanding course, running a fairly clean and consistent race to finish sixth and seventh respectively. Weiland navigated through some challenges and was able cross the finish line in 14th.

"Today was an incredibly noteworthy day for Brock and the entire Polaris Factory Racing team as it marks our third win in as many races. We're walking away with the class and overall win, and an extended lead in the SCORE championship. In our first year, we have proven that our drivers and vehicles are more than capable of winning," said Alex Scheuerell, Polaris Factory Racing Technical Director. "This was an impressive feat for Brock, having started from 14th and being forced to work his way through a deep field. He drove precise all day, backing up his Baja 500 win in impressive fashion. We're extremely proud of him and the entire team for their hard work. We're also pleased with our fellow Polaris-supported racers Brandon Sims, Justin Lambert, Kristin Matlock and Kaden Wells for rounding out the top five overall UTV, followed by Scanlon and MacCachren."

"Considering the challenges we had to overcome today, I'm stoked we're coming away with another win. To back up the 500 with another victory is just unbelievable for me and the whole team," said Heger. "This year's course was extremely rough, and the pace was nuts, but my RZR Pro R Factory performed incredibly throughout the entire race. You really had to be on your game all day long. I can't thank the entire Polaris, SCI and chase/pit team enough for all the hard work. This race was definitely hard fought, so I'm pleased to have brought it home for us. Now it's time to shift our focus to the Baja 1000."

The Polaris Factory Racing team will return to action for the final round of the SCORE series, taking on the infamous Baja 1000 on November 13-18, 2023.

