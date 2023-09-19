Purpose Life Sciences Creates Strategic Advisory Board, Appoints Jeffrey B. Kindler and Calum MacRae, MD, PhD, to Further Efforts in Revolutionizing Global Clinical Trial Research

Former Pfizer CEO, PPD Board Member and top Harvard cardiology researcher augment the company's expertise and global research connections

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Purpose Life Sciences (PLS) today announced the appointment of Jeff Kindler and Calum MacRae, MD, PhD to the company's newly created Strategic Advisory Board (SAB) to help advance its mission in innovating clinical trial research and accelerating access to life saving medications in the communities that need them most.

"We created this strategic advisory board to help identify progressive clients that are seeking a reliable and trustworthy partner for accelerating their clinical trials and trial programs. Jeff has a deep understanding of the challenges facing biopharma companies today with trial inefficiencies and delays and Calum leads cutting-edge approaches to innovate translational research. Their tremendous experience and knowledge will help us realize a shared vision to modernize clinical trial research and execution for needed patient communities," said PLS CEO, Ed Mills, PhD.

Jeff Kindler is a healthcare executive, investor and advisor who has held executive leadership and Board positions at some of the world's most recognized companies including Pfizer, PPD, McDonald's and General Electric. With more than three decades of experience, Kindler is a leading expert in the pharmaceutical and other health care sectors. Currently, Kindler serves as CEO of Centrexion Corporation, a privately held biotherapeutics company.





Calum MacRae , MD, PhD, is Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School , former Chief of Cardiovascular Medicine and now Vice Chair for Innovation in the Department of Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH). He is also an Associate Member of the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT and the PI of the Apple Heart & Movement Study, an ongoing effort to learn about health and disease using wearable technologies. Dr. MacRae leads efforts in translational genomics, first in human trials in genetic disorders and has developed systems for the efficient automation of care and distributed real-world clinical trials. He is a senior advisor to multiple pharma, life science and technology companies and a founder of Atman Health.

As members of the SAB, Mr. Kindler and Dr. MacRae will be working with the PLS Board of Directors and leadership team, complementing their efforts to expand the company's clientele for designing, running and completing clinical trials with advanced trial practices to improve the speed of trial completion while reducing costs of trial execution. PLS SAB members plan to add additional members to join the SAB over the coming months that can further assist with identifying innovative ecosystem partners, regulatory agency collaborations and public health policy advocacy for modernizing the clinical trial marketplace for critical therapies addressing patient health.

"The work of the advisory board will build on the areas where we are already excelling – including the delivery of highly efficient clinical trials, integration of epidemiological data, strategic protocol design, and deep relationships with local trial site partners, regulatory agencies and policy groups that yield accelerated results. We are excited to partner with our advisory board members to deliver transformative changes to the clinical trial process and tackle some of the world's biggest public health challenges," continued Mills.

About PLS:

Purpose Life Sciences (PLS) is a specialty services research partner that is redefining the clinical trials process by helping clients exceed drug development goals while addressing global health imperatives. As an Impact Research Organization, PLS is revolutionizing clinical trials through innovative study designs, trial management solutions, evidence generation, global capacity-building and dynamic collaborations. PLS runs and executes clinical trials in global communities and accelerates access to life saving treatments to build a healthier world. For more information, visit www.purposelifesciences.com

