Renaissance Foundation Donates $40,000 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Renaissance Foundation, established by Renaissance Life and Health Group announced it has donated $40,000 to the American Red Cross in support of disaster relief efforts for Hurricane Idalia in the Southeast and the Maui wildfires in Hawaii. The American Red Cross is stretching its resources to respond to these two large disasters more than 4,500 miles apart by providing shelter, food, health and mental health services, as well as relief supplies.

"Our hearts go out to all of those who have suffered because of these catastrophic events," said Diana Steinhoff, President and CEO of Renaissance. "As a recent resident of Florida, I understand firsthand the devastation, cleanup, rebuilding and recovery challenges people in affected areas face. Renaissance has a history of giving to communities where its members, employees, partners and their families work, live and play, and we're pleased to be able to contribute to the American Red Cross relief and recovery efforts once again."

To help thousands who were affected by these disasters, the Red Cross deployed trained disaster workers, including more than 900 in the Southeast and more than 1,100 in Hawaii, who are helping on the ground or virtually. Red Cross workers will continue to aid people in these communities in the weeks and months ahead, providing compassionate, equitable assistance.

"As extreme weather increases, more people need help from the Red Cross, which is only possible with the generous support of donors like the Renaissance Foundation. We thank you for your continued commitment to our humanitarian work," said Michael D. Brown, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross of Central Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Across Florida and Georgia, the Red Cross has already provided more than 2,500 overnight stays in 33 shelters and more than 288,000 meals and snacks with the help of partners. In Hawaii, it has helped provide more than 186,000 overnight emergency shelter and hotel stays and more than 593,000 meals and snacks.

Founded in 2013, the Renaissance Foundation is a nonprofit, charitable organization with a goal of improving the lives and health of children and their families through advocacy, education and philanthropy. It provides resources and volunteers that promote maintaining a healthy lifestyle and financial protection.

