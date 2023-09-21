White Castle Launches New Delivery Service In White Castle App, Powered by Partnership with Uber Direct

Cravers will get the convenience of delivery with the same food prices as drive-thru and in-person dining

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, the innovative company that helped make the hamburger an American household staple, is now providing delivery as an option within its White Castle app. The in-app delivery option gives Cravers the convenience of having their favorite menu items, such as a 10-sack of Original Sliders, delivered to them at the same everyday low pricing they find at their local Castle.

White Castle is now providing delivery as an option within its White Castle app, giving Cravers the convenience of having their favorite menu items delivered to them at the same everyday low pricing they find at their local Castle. (PRNewswire)

White Castle's new partnership with Uber Direct, means the app is the best value for White Castle delivery service.

With this update rolled out in all of its restaurant markets, White Castle no longer relies solely on a third-party app to initiate delivery service. In-app delivery allows Cravers to pay the same price for their meal as if they were visiting the Castle, with only a simple $4.99 flat delivery fee and no other hidden or additional fees.

"The White Castle app has delivered cravings and savings for customers since it first launched," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "The addition of delivery in the app truly makes this a one-stop shop for anyone looking to satisfy their hankering for that one-of-a-kind taste of White Castle!"

White Castle's new service is a partnership with Uber Direct, Uber's white-label delivery platform, and is available now to all users of the White Castle app. With the collaboration with Uber Direct, the app is the best value for White Castle delivery. Cravers can order delivery directly from a Castle (within a 5-mile radius of Castles serviced by Uber Direct). The app uses Uber technology to connect each order with a driver or courier to ensure your Sliders arrive hot and on time.

"The only thing missing from the in-app delivery experience is hearing the sizzle of the onions and smelling the burgers on the griddle," said Richardson. "Sliders, sides and every menu item are available, all day long for delivery, with just a few taps of the app."

"Uber is constantly innovating to make it easier for restaurants to meet their customers where they are," said Bernie Huddlestun, head of Uber Direct in the United States. "We are excited to team up with White Castle to power on-demand delivery straight from their White Castle app."

With the addition of delivery, the all-encompassing White Castle app also features:

Complete menu.

Castle locator.

Crave customization.

On-the-go ordering.

Save your fave Crave.

App-only menu items and offers.

Exclusive access to Craver Nation offers and deals.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com .

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 42 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

White Castle logo. (PRNewsFoto/White Castle) (PRNewsfoto/White Castle) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE White Castle