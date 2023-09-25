THE LARGEST PREMIER CONTRACTOR EVENT SET TO RETURN FOR THE SEVENTH ANNUAL CONFERENCE AND EXPOSITION

Richard Karn, Jon Dorenbos and Tommy Mello to take centerstage during 2023 Service World Expo October 3-6, 2023

PHOENIX, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2016, Service World Expo has been the nation's leading event for HVAC, plumbing, electrical, smart home, remodeling and general business professionals. Now in its seventh year, the show is set to return October 3-6, 2023 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

With a robust lineup of keynote speakers, breakout sessions, and business training sessions, the 2023 Service World Expo will offer attendees fresh business insights. Plus, hundreds of exhibitors will be on hand, showcasing their latest industry-focused innovations and services to help add value to businesses nationwide.

"This event is highly focused on training, education and networking with fun sprinkled in as well," said Tom Peregrino, President of Service Nation. "Our training and education is designed by revenue level, so no matter what size a company is, they'll receive valuable information for where they are on their journey."

Industry-Leading Speakers

Taking center stage during the four-day event will be a number of noteworthy keynote presenters, each of which will provide thought-provoking conversations and unforgettably entertaining moments. Kicking the festivities off will be a conversation with renowned actor and author Richard Karn. Throughout the duration of the show, attendees will have opportunities to also hear from other notable luminaries including former Philadelphia Eagle and magician Jon Dorenbos, whose presentation "Life is Magic" will both inspire and amaze, as well as entrepreneur Tommy Mello, who will present "Elevate: How to Build a Business Where Everybody Wins."

Women of Service World

In addition to a jam-packed schedule of educational sessions, a special Women of Service World Breakfast and Panel Discussion will take place on Thursday, October 5th at 7 a.m. Bringing together five leading female industry voices, the panel will be moderated by Service Nation's Director of Association Management, Carol Longacre, who will lead a spirited conversation about the evolution of trade industries and the growing prominence of women across them.

Added Educational Opportunities

Beyond the Women of Service World Breakfast and Panel Discussion, Service World Expo will offer a thorough and comprehensive mix of educational seminars. Topics addressed over the course of the show will include discussions surrounding financials, such as cashflow and how lenders look beyond credit scores, to best operating practices which examines everything from building systems in your business to the importance of investing in onboarding. The full schedule of seminars and events can be found at www.serviceworldexpo.com/schedule/.

Business Uncensored Conference

On top of the in-depth offerings being provided throughout the Service World Expo, a special partnership with The New Flat Rate, a highly acclaimed price generating software for home service contractors, will bring the popular Business Uncensored Conference to Service World Expo. Being held in a dedicated area within the Service World Expo, the Business Uncensored Conference is targeted at providing home service business owners and their implementers with proven strategies that help them improve overall profitability while maximizing their growth potential.

"We have always strived to provide attendees with as many valuable resources as possible," added Sarah Blackhall, VP of Creative. "By partnering with The New Flat Rate, we are now able to offer an unprecedented amount of resources and knowledge to those attending Service World Expo."

Registration for the 2023 Service World Expo is still open and tickets for the show can be purchased at www.serviceworldexpo.com. Additional updates and information on the show can be found through the Service World Expo's Facebook and Instagram pages, as well.

About Service World Expo

Service World Expo is a conference, trade show, and networking event for residential contractors in the plumbing, HVAC, electrical or remodeling industries. The premier contractor event provides both formal and informal settings to present and share ideas among speakers and contractors alike. From keynote speakers to workshops, breakout sessions, a world-class showcase corps of 200+ industry leading exhibitors, and evening events, contractors come to the event to learn and develop strategies for their businesses. For more information, visit https://www.serviceworldexpo.com/.

