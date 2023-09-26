Comerica's Volunteerism Initiative Receives National Recognition During American Bankers Association Community Impact Awards

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank and its commitment to building stronger communities earned national recognition as the American Bankers Association (ABA) Foundation named the Comerica Cares program a recipient of a 2023 ABA Foundation Community Commitment Award. The award was given to Comerica for its efforts in the Volunteerism category and will formally present the honor during the ABA's annual convention on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

"Comerica is built on relationships, those with our customers, colleagues and local communities," said Wendy Bridges, Comerica Executive Vice President of Corporate Responsibility. "Our colleagues continue to rally behind our efforts to build strong and sustainable communities fueled through volunteerism. We believe colleagues at all levels of our organization gain valuable and relevant community insight through volunteering to make a difference in their community."

Since its inception in 2009, the Comerica Cares program has served to build stronger communities across the bank's footprint by supplying colleagues volunteer opportunities. Aligning with Comerica's core values, specifically, being "A Force for Good," the Comerica Cares program provides colleagues with the opportunities to give their time and talent to community partners and nonprofits such as participating on boards, conducting financial education training sessions or providing services requested by local community groups.

In 2022 alone, Comerica combined to:

Conduct volunteer projects with colleagues assisting area nonprofits and community partners, amassing more than 66,000 volunteer hours which translates to nearly $2 million worth of donated time.

Reach more than 80,000 low- to moderate-income individuals during its Comerica $ense financial education sessions.

Host more than 2,000 in-person, virtual and hybrid Comerica Business $ense Workshops in diverse communities and in multiple languages, including Spanish and Arabic.

Entries for the ABA Foundation Community Commitment Awards were submitted for consideration across seven categories: affordable housing, community and economic development, financial education, economic inclusion, protecting older Americans, supporting military families and volunteerism. Award winners were chosen by nationally recognized experts in each field.

The selection committee chose the winning banks based on the creativity and thoughtfulness of programs – traditional or innovative in nature and structure – that embody the ideals of corporate social responsibility and demonstrate success in making an impact.

"The nominations in each of these categories were incredibly strong, making this year's winners even more impressive," said Lindsay Torrico, executive director, ABA Foundation. "We applaud Comerica for their commitment to community engagement and hope other banks across the country will be inspired by its Comerica Cares program."

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides more than 400 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded 174 years ago in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $90.8 billion at June 30, 2023. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

