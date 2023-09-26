Destination Pet Removes Non-Compete Clauses in Employment Contracts for Veterinary Professionals

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination Pet LLC, a premier provider of veterinary care and pet services, proudly announces a significant milestone in its commitment to fostering a welcoming and rewarding work environment for veterinary professionals. Effective October 1, 2023, Destination Pet is eliminating the non-compete clause from employment contracts for veterinarians, marking a pivotal move to support its mission of delivering top-notch pet care.

As one of the distinguished few, Destination Pet now belongs to the exclusive category of employers who have chosen to eliminate non-compete clauses in their employment agreements with veterinary professionals. This groundbreaking decision reflects Destination Pet's dedication to being an employer of choice, offering fulfilling positions that prioritize the well-being of both pets and the professionals who care for them. (PRNewswire)

Destination Pet believes in creating a positive work environment where veterinarians can thrive.

As one of the distinguished few, Destination Pet now belongs to the exclusive category of employers in which less than 20% have chosen to eliminate non-compete clauses in their employment agreements with veterinary professionals. This groundbreaking decision reflects Destination Pet's dedication to being an employer of choice, offering fulfilling positions that prioritize the well-being of both pets and the professionals who care for them.

Destination Pet believes in creating a positive work environment where veterinarians can thrive. They deserve to practice where they want and where the animals need them the most. They do not need added restrictions when looking for a job that supports their passions.

Destination Pet currently operates a network of over 170 locations, and this policy change comes in tandem with their active recruitment efforts to expand their team of dedicated veterinary professionals. The removal of non-compete clauses allows Destination Pet to attract top talent and empower their veterinarians to pursue their passions and ambitions within the field without undue restrictions.

In addition to newly hired veterinarians, Destination Pet is extending this policy change to benefit its existing team members. All currently employed veterinarians will be released from any existing non-competition agreements they may have with Destination Pet or its subsidiaries, granting them greater professional freedom and opportunities for growth.

While Destination Pet is waiving the enforcement of non-competition provisions, it is essential to note that non-solicitation provisions will remain in effect, ensuring ethical and fair practices within the industry. Furthermore, non-compete provisions will still apply as part of the sale of a business for prior practice owners.

Destination Pet is excited about the positive impact this change will have on its team and the broader veterinary community. By fostering an environment that encourages collaboration, professional development, and the pursuit of excellence, Destination Pet reaffirms its commitment to providing the best pet care possible.

For inquiries about career opportunities at Destination Pet or additional information, please visit Destination Pet - Join Our Network Of Pet Obsessed Professionals or contact kathryn.smith@destpet.com for veterinarian positions or Melanie.Braden@destpet.com for all other roles.

About Destination Pet LLC: Destination Pet LLC is a leading provider of veterinary care, pet grooming, and other pet services, with a network of over 170 locations dedicated to ensuring the well-being and happiness of pets. With a team of passionate professionals, Destination Pet offers comprehensive pet care solutions, making them a trusted partner in pet health and wellness.

Media Contact: Jennifer Barscz, Brand Mgr. Jennifer.barscz@destpet.com destinationpet.com

Elevating the love and lives of pet families through Connected Care. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Destination Pet