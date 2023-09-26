eufy Clean Tackles Pet Hair Challenges with the Launch of the X8 Pro Robotic Vacuum and Mop

Enhanced Features Include Increased Suction Power, a Unique Detangling Roller Brush, and a Self-Empty Station

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eufy Clean, Anker Innovations' leading smart home appliance brand, today announced the official launch of their deep cleaning robotic vacuum, the eufy Clean X8 Pro. This latest robovac from eufy Clean is an upgraded version of the brand's 2021 X8 Hybrid, specifically designed for pet owners. It boasts technological features that provide users with an effortless, deep cleaning experience.

eufy Clean X8 Pro with Twin Turbine Suction and Active Detangling Roller Brush (PRNewswire)

Deep Cleaning System

The eufy Clean X8 Pro robotic vacuum is equipped with an advanced deep cleaning system, featuring Twin-Turbine™ suction technology and an innovative Active Detangling™ roller brush. It is specifically engineered to provide thorough cleaning on all types of flooring, with a special focus on carpets. This makes it an excellent choice for pet owners, as it effectively picks up pet hair and dander, ensuring a clean and allergen-free environment.

Twin-Turbine™ Technology

Featuring a powerful twin turbine system, the X8 Pro's enhanced 2X 4,000 Pa suction power offers almost double the suction power of its predecessor, the X8 Hybrid. This extra power makes it capable of extracting hair embedded deep within carpets after just one pass.

Active Detangling™ Roller Brush

Say goodbye to having to detangle hair from the rollerbrush. Boasting a 99.7% pet hair detangle rate, the X8 Pro's V-shaped roller brush features high density bristles that greatly reduce the amount of hair that gets wound around it during cleaning. When the X8 Pro returns to its base, or when the user manually activates the function, the roller brush rotates in reverse across an integrated comb. This action detangles any stray hairs from the brush before they are vacuumed into the dust bin. This system ensures that the X8 Pro's roller brush remains at peak efficiency, always prepared for the next cleaning session.

Self-Empty Station

The X8 Pro features a self-empty station that efficiently traps 99.9% of dust and debris, significantly reducing dust exposure. Its impressive 2.5L capacity, combined with a bacteriostatic dust bag, allows for the safe storage of dust and debris for up to 45 days. Additionally, it offers a customizable empty frequency setting, enabling users to adjust their experience according to their individual preferences.

iPath™️ Laser Navigation

With iPath Laser Navigation, the X8 Pro generates accurate maps for efficient cleaning, even in areas with low lighting. It reaches every corner of the home, including challenging areas such as between chair legs, beneath sofas, and around pet bowls.

Product Specifications

Specifications X8 Pro Battery Life 5200mAh Suction Power 2X 4,000 Pa Mopping Type 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop Obstacle Avoidance Infrared Laser Length Robot: 13.93'' Station: 6.10'' Width Robot: 13.89'' Station: 7.67'' Height Robot: 3.91'' Station: 15.11'' Weight 20.00 lbs

Also announced today were a series of upgrades to the recently launched X9 Pro including:

Edge-Hugging Deep Mopping - enables the Robovac to execute a swing motion, thereby expanding its cleaning reach. It is designed to meticulously clean the edges of the room and effectively eliminate dirt from hard-to-reach gaps.





Water Level Detection - keeps user informed about the water tank's status with a newly added water tank demonstration icon on eufy Clean App. If the water level is not enough to complete a mopping task, a reminder will be sent to the user for replenishing the water to ensure uninterrupted cleaning.





Smart No-Go Zones - User will receive a no-go zone recommendation if the robovac gets stuck in a certain place several times or tentatively have risks of falling, and the app will recommend setting this specific area as No-go Zone.

These enhanced features are currently available for our beta testers. The Edge-Hugging Deep Mopping and Water Level Detection functionalities are scheduled for an official launch by the end of September. Meanwhile, the Smart No-Go Zones feature is anticipated to be released by the end of November. Users will be notified of these updates via OTA push notifications on the eufy Clean App.

Pricing & Availability

The eufy Clean X8 Pro with Self-Empty Station is slated to be available for purchase starting September 26th for $649.99 on Amazon and us.eufy.com in the US, £599 on Amazon and uk.eufy.com in the UK, and €599.99 EUR on Amazon and de.eufy.com in Germany and Europe.

The eufy Clean X9 Pro is now available for $899.99 on Amazon and us.eufy.com in the US, £899.99 on Amazon and uk.eufy.com in the UK, and €899.00 EUR on Amazon and de.eufy.com in Germany and Europe.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its five key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com

About eufy

From laser-guided robotic vacuum cleaners to wireless security systems, eufy is focused on building easy-to-use smart home devices and appliances designed to enhance people's lives. More information about eufy can be found at eufylife.com.

