GOPI DAIRY Diwali at Times Square is celebrating "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: United Colors of America"

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A R Helping Hands - Gopi Dairy Diwali at Times Square, the largest South Asian and Indo-Caribbean festival outside of India, will once again illuminate Times Square in New York City on October 27-28, 2023. Since its inception in 2013, this annual celebration has been a beacon of joy, embodying the true essence of Diwali: "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion," dispelling inner darkness through the light of knowledge, and promoting love, peace, harmony, and unity through the rich art and culture of India.

Oct 27-28, 2023 , NYC. Celebrate Diwali's joy and diversity. Visit GOPI Diwali at Times Square, NYC. Celebrate Diwali's joy and diversity. Visit www.diwalitimessquare.com

Gopi Dairy Diwali at Times Square invites a diverse range of performances, representing various communities, including South Asian, Indo-Caribbean, Asian, African, and Hispanic.

This year marks a significant milestone as the event introduces the inaugural Diwali NYC School Holiday, celebrating with the children of NYC Schools at the iconic Times Square.

Recently, the Consulate General of India, NY hosted a press conference as a prelude to this grand celebration. Dignitaries including Consul General Randhir Jaiswal, Congressman Gregory Meeks, and Assembly Member Jennifer Rajkumar, who played a pivotal role in recognizing Diwali as a public holiday in NYC, highlighted the importance of this event. The press briefing was attended by media houses, notable figures like Queens Supreme Court Judge Karen Gopee, sponsors, and supporters, acknowledging their contributions.

Consul General Randhir Jaiswal emphasized the enduring relationship between India and the United States that Diwali represents, while Congressman Gregory Meeks praised its significance in illuminating Times Square and the world. Assemblywoman Jennifer Rajkumar expressed her dedication to unity and Hindu values.

Dr. Dattatreyudu Nori addressed the media on behalf of the Executive Board of Times Square. Neeta Bhasin, the founder, unveiled the event's plan and talked about her vision. It's a vision of unity in diversity. It is a celebration that welcomes people of all backgrounds to come together and share in the joy of Diwali."

Title Sponsor, CEO of Gopi Dairy, Rostom Baghdassarian, released the statement, "We are proud sponsor 'Gopi Dairy Diwali at Times Square 2023', a festival rooted in peace, new beginnings, and the human values of gratitude and humility. At Gopi, we're honoured to have been part of your daily lives for over a decade, delivering pure dairy products from our family to yours".

Top-charting Bollywood singer Mika Singh, Indo American Singer and influencer Shuba, Devotional Singer Shivali, and local artists will make you dance on your toes.

