Funding Fuels Exciting New Destinations and Enhanced Customer Experiences for Leading Outdoor Hospitality Brand

NORTH BEND, Wash., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LOGE Camps , the rapidly-growing lodging brand that enables travelers to effortlessly engage with the outdoors, has recently secured a capital investment to help fuel the Company's continued growth and success. LOGE Camps will use the investment provided through DCA Family Office and other existing investors to grow the brand and expand its network nationwide. As part of this expansion, LOGE Camps plans to add exciting new destinations, experiences, and amenities to its current network of properties.

LOGE Camps Secures Over $16 Million Investment

Moreover, LOGE plans to invest in an expanded management team, enhanced marketing campaigns, a more robust technology platform, and a broader property portfolio. The funding will be instrumental in helping LOGE Camps further its position as the leader in the outdoor hospitality industry and deliver experiences that allow guests to effortlessly immerse themselves into their surroundings and create meaningful memories. LOGE visitors experience a unique sense of community that caters to outdoor enthusiasts, nature lovers, and families alike.

"We are thrilled to partner with DCA Family Office to accelerate LOGE Camps' growth and expand our unique outdoor hospitality experience across the country," said Cale Genenbacher, CEO of LOGE Camps." This investment will allow us to bring our community-driven approach to more people and places, while staying true to our mission of creating a space where people can connect with nature and each other."

Brian Larson, Vice President of Hotels and Hospitality Investments at DCA Family Office, added, "We believe that LOGE Camps is well positioned to lead the outdoor hospitality industry with its innovative approach to creating unique and memorable experiences for guests. We are excited to support LOGE's expansion and work together to bring its vision to life."

With this partnership, LOGE Camps aims to create more opportunities for people to experience the wonder of the outdoors in comfort and style. LOGE Camps also invites interested parties to reach out for more information on investment and real estate partnership opportunities.

About LOGE

LOGE Camps is inspired by the outdoor travel culture of the 70's, creating destinations that have the relaxed energy of a road trip with friends. More than a hotel, LOGE can help everyone make the most of the outdoors with gear on-site and experiences via our connections to local guides, and more. Offering a myriad of ways to stay – rooms, van hookups, tent spots, as well as group meeting spaces, LOGE Camps creates a lively and vibrant community around communal fire pits, live music and with other local happenings. Learn more on logecamps.com and on Instagram at @logecamps .

For LOGE media inquiries, please contact:

Garin Fons | VP of Communications | InGoodTaste | (952) 239-1422 | garin@igtstudio.com

About DCA Family Office

DCA Family Office provides institutional-quality capital delivered through a friendly, flexible and collaborative family-office platform. We seek to partner with the most experienced operators and industry experts in targeted sectors and geographies. The LOGE team exemplifies the type of operator we are attracted to.

For DCA media inquiries, please contact:

Barbara Urbani | Director of Marketing | DCA Partners | (916) 960-5350 | burbani@dcapartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LOGE Camps