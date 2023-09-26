Quantum Computing Inc. Appoints Dr. Javad Shabani, NYU Director of the Center for Quantum Information Physics, to its Technical Advisory Board

LEESBURG, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: QUBT), an innovative, quantum optics and nanophotonics technology company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Javad Shabani to QCi's Technical Advisory Board, becoming its fourth member. Dr. Javad joins US intelligence community veteran and technology strategist The Honorable James Simon, Jr., who heads the Advisory Board, cryptography expert Dr. Brian LaMacchia, and disruptive technology specialist Lewis Shepherd. The Technical Advisory Boards' mission is to guide the strategic evolution of QCi's technology, while ensuring effective commercialization of product rollouts.

Dr. Javad Shabani is a recognized expert in quantum materials and devices for computation technologies. As an Associate Professor of Physics and Director of the Center for Quantum Information Physics at New York University, Dr. Shabani's research interests are mainly on developing novel quantum hardware using materials innovation. His recent research focuses on topological superconductivity, developing voltage-controlled superconducting qubits and building a telecom testbed for quantum communication in New York City. Dr. Shabani began his career at University of California, Santa Barbara initially conducting postdoctoral research at California NanoSystems Institute. This research post led to his position as Project Scientist, where Dr. Shabani worked closely with Microsoft research on hybrid semiconductors and superconductors heterostructures to study topological superconductivity. Dr. Shabani is also an active member of quantum education and workforce development in the New York area.

Dr. Shabani received his B.S. in Physics and Engineering from Sharif University of Technology, M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from UC Santa Cruz, M.A. and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Princeton University, and a Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Physics at Harvard University in the study of semiconductor-based qubits, as well as postdoctoral work at University of California, Santa Barbara (NanoSystems Institute). Dr. Shabani is a well published author and is inventor or co-inventor on three issued U.S. patents focused on qubit architecture and fabrication. Dr. Shabani was the recipient of the IBM Q Scholar Award in 2021 and the Young Investigator Program Award from both the US Air Force and US Army in 2016.

Commenting on Dr. Shabani's appointment, the Honorable James Simon, Jr. stated, "As we build the technical advisory team, we intend to interject a level of diversity of quantum expertise, while staying focused on tangible product development for immediate practical commercial applications. Dr. Shabani uniquely marries his academic, unharnessed exploration of next generation novel possibilities, with his practical engineering background and excitement to discover consistently fail-safe, commercially viable solutions."

"I have observed that many technically advanced companies have difficulty delivering on their theoretical promises. As an engineer and applied physicist, I am attracted to optimization and performance. Achieving consistent results in real-world applications is essential to lay the foundation for the next generation of ideas," stated Dr. Shabani. "QCi is a manifestation of my core beliefs in the advancement of quantum technology by delivering functional applications today. QCi combines the many real-world, practical advantages of its patented photonic methodology with its immediate plans for a quantum photonic chip. The company's intention to open a turn-key, thin film, lithium niobate foundry is invaluable and gaming changing. While there are several companies developing quantum capabilities, only a few compete at the hardware level. This capability creates a substantial competitive advantage. I look forward to contributing to this esteemed advisory board and the company's further development."

Welcoming Dr. Shabani to the QCi advisory team, Robert Liscouski, CEO of Quantum Computing Inc., stated, "Having a well-informed, highly functioning technical advisory board providing active updates on the latest developments in both the business and academic communities within the quantum industry is crucial to QCi's success. Dr. Shabani has a reputation as a thought-leader in the forefront of product development, and I look forward to his input on our future strategic plans and focus."

About Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi)

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi) (Nasdaq: QUBT) is an innovative, quantum optics and nanophotonics technology company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions, delivering the future of quantum computing, today. The company provides accessible and affordable solutions with real-world industrial applications, using nanophotonic-based quantum entropy that can be used anywhere and with little to no training, operates at normal room temperatures, low power and is not burdened with unique environmental requirements. QCi is competitively advantaged delivering its quantum solutions at greater speed, accuracy, and security at less cost. QCi's core nanophotonic-based technology is applicable to both quantum computing as well as quantum intelligence, cybersecurity, sensing and imaging solutions, providing QCi with a unique position in the marketplace. QCi's core entropy computing capability, the Dirac series, delivers solutions for both binary and integer-based optimization problems using over 11,000 qubits for binary problems and over 1000 (n=64) qubits for integer-based problems, each of which are the highest number of variables and problem size available in quantum computing today. Using the Company's core quantum methodologies, QCi has developed specific quantum applications for AI, cybersecurity and remote sensing, including its Reservoir Photonic Computer series (intelligence), reprogrammable and non-repeatable Quantum Random Number Generator (cybersecurity) and LiDAR and Vibrometer (sensing) products. For more information about QCi, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com.

About QI Solutions, Inc. (QiS)

QI Solutions, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Quantum Computing Inc., is a supplier of quantum technology solutions and services to the government and defense industries. With a team of qualified and cleared staff, QiS delivers a range of solutions from entropy quantum computing to quantum communications and sensing, backed by expertise in logistics, manufacturing, R&D and training. The company is exclusively focused on delivering tailored solutions for partners in various government departments and agencies.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of QCi and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

QCi undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions. Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," "aim to," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in QCi's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors as may periodically be described in QCi's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

