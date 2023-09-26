RE+ 2023: The Largest Clean Energy Event in North America attracts 40K attendees

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE+ 2023, the premier clean energy event, marked a historic milestone as it brought together 40,000 attendees and 1,350+ exhibitors from around the globe to Las Vegas, September 11-14. With an outstanding lineup of speakers, innovative products and services, and immersive experiences, RE+ 2023 showcased its position as the pinnacle event of the industry.

This year's Opening General Session featured opening remarks from U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), followed by the much-anticipated debut of RE+ Tonight, a new "talk show" hosted by Kal Penn, actor, Former Associate Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, and host of Getting Warmer; Van Jones, CNN Host and President of Magic Labs Media; Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO, EDP Renewables North America; and Annette Clayton, CEO, Schneider Electric North America.

"This year's RE+ event was nothing short of extraordinary, as we welcomed a record-breaking 40,000 attendees and over 1,350 exhibitors. RE+ 2023 continues to be the focal point for the entire clean energy industry community," said Stephen Miner, President and CEO, RE+ Events. "As the event organizers, we are proud to be a catalyst for change and innovation."

RE+ 2023 at-a-glance

40,000 attendees (48% larger than 2022)

7,500+ international attendees

1,350+ exhibitors (69% larger than 2022)

370 education sessions

Highlights

Expo Hall - RE+ 2023 hosted its largest expo hall ever, featuring Tesla, QCells North America, Sungrow, Panasonic, SPAN, Baja Carports, Anza, Rosendin Electric, Scheider Electric, Nel Hydrogen, Carhartt Company Gear, and over 1,350 more in attendance.

Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix (H2GP) Final - Horizon Educational hosted the H2GP series in which students from around the globe constructed, designed, and raced model fuel cell powered cars. The winning team, Oakwood Pink, hailed from Los Angeles.

American-Made Program - Powered by the U.S. DOE, with support from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the American-made Program saw a live demo day, followed by an announcement of prize winners – ReJoule's Second-Life Solar Team and Latimer Controls. Each won $500k.

Live microgrid with embedded energy storage – EMerge Alliance, in collaboration with several partners, conducted a live demonstration, complete with an "Unplugging Ceremony," of a residential microgrid.

RE+ Tech drew large crowds – This event-within-an-event showcased scientific and technical content from industry leaders to an engaged audience. Organizations such as Fluence, Idaho National Lab, Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, NREL, U.S. DOE, and more drove key discussions.

RE+ 2024 will be held September 9-12 in Anaheim, CA. Learn more at re-plus.com. For all RE+ Events visit re-plus.events.

