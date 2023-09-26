Stella Rosa® Wines Launches New Spicy Series, Bringing the Heat to Wine Glasses

America's #1 Imported Wine is Expanding into a Trending Category to Meet Demand for Sweet Heat

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Rosa® Wines has done it again and #TacoTuesday drinks will never be the same. Stella Rosa® Wines is introducing a new collection of sweet and spicy wines to its portfolio of 30+ semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wines. The Spicy Series is meeting two trending categories: sweet heat and low-ABV options.

Initially launching the collection with the Pineapple & Chili flavor, it has become the fastest-selling flavored wine SKU to enter the market in 2023. Now, it's introducing two new SKUs: Lime & Chili and Mango & Chili; fusing sweetness with heat. Each flavor blends Moscato D'Asti grapes and tropical flavors with Italian chili peppers and a 5% ABV, perfectly meeting the palette of loyal and new Stella Rosa fans.

The new collection comes on the heels of growing data: 2 in 3 American consumers are interested in sweet and spicy flavors (Mintel) and sweet wine has become a $1B industry (Nielson). Stella Rosa is combining consumer behavior and data to bring a wine that builds heat over time and can be served over ice or in a cocktail, offering a unique wine-drinking experience with each sip. The details are even found in the packaging, each bottle offers a sweet to spicy meter for reference.

"Our consumers are looking for a wine that is flavorful but also lower in alcohol content and fun," said Stella Rosa Wines President, Steve Riboli. "Maybe you're looking for a Taco Tuesday drink but don't necessarily want to break out the Tequila – that's what the Stella Rosa Spicy Series is bringing to the table; an easy and refreshing glass of wine that offers the spice and fizz consumers crave."

The ability to be innovative and playful in a traditionally rigid category has allowed Stella Rosa to be an industry leader, appealing to a multi-generational consumer. However, it doesn't stop the brand from reeling in Gen-Z and Millennials in abundance -- 27% of new Stella Rosa consumers are new to the wine category altogether. The brand has become synonymous with pop culture and innovation, continuously living up to its reputation as America's #1 imported wine.

Interested in joining the spicy side? Stella Rosa® Pineapple & Chili, Lime & Chili, and Mango & Chili are available for $10.99 MSRP at most major retailers. Find your Stella Rosa® here and learn more about the Stella Rosa® Spicy Series here.

More about Stella Rosa® Wines

Stella Rosa® is a selection of semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wines, evolving with the spirit of the times when it comes to wine trends and popular culture. Among its impressive achievements are a 10x Impact Magazine Hot Brand award and its position as the #1 imported wine in America. Most recently, Stella Rosa® curated a collection of hand-crafted premium and fruit-flavored Brandy made from high-quality grapes grown in Northern Italy. Stella Rosa® is created by Riboli Family Wines, a Los Angeles-based establishment founded in 1917. For more information, visit www.stellarosawines.com .

