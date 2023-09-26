Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., a Lucius Partners Portfolio Company, Announces Data Demonstrating VaxCelerate Vaccine-Induced Protection Against Viral Pathogens

Demonstrated significant increases in survival and reductions in tumor progression in Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) induced cancer

Significantly augmented T Cell responses, in comparison to controls, against this important tumor target

Demonstrated excellent safety with no observed reactogenicity

Presentation at Military Health System Research Symposium demonstrates speed and utility of Voltron's VaxCelerate vaccine platform in pandemic preparedness and immuno-oncology



NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltron Therapeutics, a Lucius Partners portfolio company, presented new evidence that demonstrates its VaxCelerate Vaccine platform's superiority in driving effective T cell responses against lethal viral pathogens at the August 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) in Orlando, Florida. The MHSRS is the Department of Defense (DoD)'s largest scientific meeting and is designed to highlight new scientific approaches to address DoD research priorities.

"We were happy to return to MHSRS and present new data in support of our novel VaxCelerate platform that builds upon the results we shared at last year's meeting," said Mark Poznansky, M.D., Ph.D, director of the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center at Massachusetts General Hospital. "We now have even stronger evidence that this platform provides effective vaccine-induced immune protection against pathogens associated with different disease states and augments our prior studies on cell-mediated immune responses to immunogenic peptides for Influenza and Lassa Fever."

Development of effective vaccines against known pathogens or emerging infectious diseases (EID) can take years to progress from pathogen isolation/identification to clinical approval. As a result, conventional approaches fail to produce field-ready vaccines in a timely manner. Voltron Therapeutics' CMC (chemistry, manufacturing, and controls) driven, modular approach, is designed to generate new vaccine candidates against a specific target within 120 days. Importantly, the same CMC is employed for ~90% of each vaccine, reducing the costs, time and risks of development.

"Voltron Therapeutics is grateful to have had the opportunity to discuss our robust pre-clinical results and advantages of our vaccine technology with a variety of DoD constituents at MHSRS," said Patrick Gallagher, chief executive officer of Voltron Therapeutics. "These critical data confirm that the VaxCelerate platform is a significant driver of higher immune engagement, viral targeting and efficacy than other widely used vaccine approaches."

Critically important key attributes include:

Maximum flexibility/ability to respond to viral variants of concern





Easier deployment - simple cold chain (stable at 4° C)





Broader immune targeting across the full structure of the virus





Significant immunogenicity – engages innate and cellular immune responses





Excellent safety- no significant adverse events observed in preclinical models, and





Statistically significant efficacy.

The poster shared at MHSRS, A Novel Self-Assembling Vaccine, VTX-067, targeting E6/E7 proteins of Human Papilloma Virus Induces T Cell-Mediated Immune Responses and Inhibits Tumor Growth in a C57/B6 Mouse Tumor Model of Cervical and Head and Neck Cancer, was presented by leading team members from the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Voltron Therapeutics Inc.

Conclusions detailed in the poster indicated that:

VTX-067 is well tolerated and no adverse effects were observed in preclinical models

Three dose levels of VTX-067 (130, 215, and 350 μg) tested provided significant antigen specific T cell responses, and

VTX-067 significantly increases overall survival, markedly slows, and in some cases halts, TC-1 tumor growth in C57BL/6J mice.

"The Voltron Therapeutics team continues to produce data that indicate the SAV platform provides potential prophylactic and therapeutic solutions for both warfighters and the general public," said James Ahern, founding partner of Lucius Partners. "MHSRS provided an excellent opportunity to expand awareness of Voltron Therapeutics' meaningful development progress as we produce value for our collaborators and shareholders."

About Voltron Therapeutics, Inc.

Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation, was founded in 2017 to lead and accelerate the development of the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC), and the Massachusetts General Hospital's novel Self Assembling Vaccine technology in a variety of indications, including in Oncology and Emerging Infectious Diseases. Voltron holds an exclusive worldwide license to this technology.

With the work of our world class team of researchers and development team, this technology has shown positive results in certain pre-clinical studies and initial proof of concept in two infectious diseases (including Lassa Fever) as well as three oncology indications (HPV Related Cancers). For more information, please visit www.voltrontx.com.

About Lucius Partners, LLC

Lucius Partners is a consultancy that provides a broad suite of services to help healthcare companies grow, achieve milestones and generate value for their shareholders.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the advancement and development of the VaxCelerate Platform, the commencement of clinical trials, the availability of data from clinical trials and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "being", "will", "plan", "may", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Voltron's current expectations and various assumptions. Voltron believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Voltron may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and any Voltron filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Voltron's current plans, estimates and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Voltron cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Voltron does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

