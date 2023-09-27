Artel, LLC Partners with Rivada Space Networks for U.S. Space Force Contract for Commercial Satellite Communications (Proliferated Low Earth Orbit)

Rivada's Next-Generation Network Critical for U.S. Government Solutions

MUNICH and HERNDON, Va., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artel LLC a provider of secure network communication services to U.S. government agencies, has been awarded a Commercial Satellite Communications Proliferated Low Earth Orbit (p-LEO) contract from the U.S. Space Force and is partnering with Rivada Space Networks to provide the next generation network critical to support U.S. Government communications.

Rivada Space Networks (PRNewswire)

Artel LLC Partners with Rivada Space Networks for U.S. Space Force Contract for Commercial Satellite Communications

Based in the U.S, Artel is a carrier-agnostic network integrator – allowing it to develop customized solutions for its customers, providing cost-effective, on-time delivery of global terrestrial and satellite network communication services, cyber security, risk management, and information technology solutions.

Artel is already using first generation LEO constellations to deliver secure communications for government communications and the company will now work with Rivada Space Networks to ensure the latest innovation in secure space architecture is available for mission critical connectivity on a global scale.

Rivada's global low-latency point-to-point connectivity network of 600 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, the "OuterNET", is a unique next-generation architecture combing inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard processing that provide unique routing and switching capabilities to create an optical mesh network in space. This approach to "orbital networking," in which data stays in space from origin to destination, creates an ultra-secure satellite network with pole-to-pole coverage, offering end-to-end latencies much lower than terrestrial fiber over similar long distances. And by routing traffic on a physically separated network, it provides a layer of defense for any organization that needs to securely share data over a large distribution of site. Together it provides unique solutions for Government Services operations. The first satellite launch is set for 2025, with global service starting in 2026.

"We are committed to delivering state-of-the-art technology solutions to the US Government", said Ed Spitler, Head of Satcoms Programs at Artel. "The Rivada constellation brings a new level of security, performance and global reach that will enable our customers to not only expand their current networks but also address new market opportunities. We are excited to partner with Rivada to provide the next generation of secure connectivity."

Declan Ganley, CEO, Rivada Space Networks, said: "We are delighted to be working with Artel and honored to be one of a limited number of LEO solutions trusted to provide solutions to the USSF. By allowing satellites to go beyond their traditional role of "gap-filler," and unlike other limited LEO systems which bridge the last mile between the satellite and the nearest gateway, Rivada's OuterNET is a fully inter-connected space network which will become the technology of choice for secure data communications. Rivada's OuterNET will solve essential connectivity and security challenges for government communications globally".

About Rivada Space Networks

Rivada Space Networks GmbH is a disruptive new company set to establish and operate the first true "OuterNET": a global low latency point-to-point connectivity network of LEO satellites. By connecting its satellites with lasers, Rivada Space Networks will provide resellers and B2B customers with the ability to securely connect any two points on the globe with low latency and high bandwidth. The constellations, comprising 600 low-earth-orbit communications satellites, will represent a fundamental change in the availability of secure, global, end-to-end enterprise-grade connectivity for Telecom, Enterprise, Maritime, Energy and Government Services markets. Rivada Space Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rivada Networks, Inc. www.rivadaspace.com Follow Rivada Space Networks on:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rivada-space

Twitter: @rivadaspace

Media Contacts

Melanie Dickie, SVP Marketing & Communication

Rivada Space Networks GmbH

Tel: +31 6 14 22 97 62

Email: mdickie@rivadaspace.com

Brian Carney, SVP Corporate Communications

Rivada Networks, Inc

Tel: +1 (207) 256-0386

Email: bcarney@rivada.com

About Artel LLC

Artel is a communications, engineering and services leader specializing in solving challenges in the defense, intelligence, diplomatic and homeland security markets. The company enables highly secure service levels approaching 5 nines around the world. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Artel has been supporting the mission for 35 years. For more information about Artel, visit www.artelllc.com or email us at communications@artel.com

Artel (PRNewswire)

Rivada's OuterNET will offer high speed, low-latency connectivity with full global coverage. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rivada Space Networks