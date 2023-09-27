Celebrating 20 Years at Caye Bank's Anniversary Event

SAN PEDRO, Belize, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caye Bank, a cornerstone of the Belizean financial landscape since its inception in 2003, proudly marks two decades of excellence. This milestone is a testament to the bank's unwavering commitment to providing a comprehensive range of financial services, from personal asset protection plans to corporate banking solutions.

In commemoration of this remarkable achievement, Caye Bank is preparing to host an extravagant 20th-anniversary celebration, poised to be a highlight of the year.

The Caye Bank 20th Anniversary event promises to be a grand affair, attracting influential figures from various sectors. Distinguished guests include representatives from other financial institutions, regulatory bodies, political circles and esteemed business leaders, particularly from San Pedro and Ambergris Caye, where the bank has firmly established its presence. Additionally, attendees from the hospitality, aviation, and culinary sectors will be present to honor this momentous occasion.

This festive celebration will unfold at the heart of the action, within the premises of the Caye International Bank, the financial epicenter of San Pedro.

Joel Nagel, Caye Bank's Chairman, who has provided steady leadership throughout the bank's journey, stated, "Caye Bank's legacy reflects our commitment to financial excellence and unwavering client support. We're excited about the future and remain dedicated to serving our clients and the community."

"For two decades, Caye International Bank has been a trailblazer in the offshore banking industry, consistently serving its clients with unwavering dedication to their financial well-being. President Luigi Wewege remarked, 'We have forged strong international partnerships to drive our continued growth and success.' Head of the Loan committee, Mike Cobb also expressed his admiration for the bank's role as one of the few sources for international mortgages, "Caye delivers a much needed product to the marketplace, enabling middle class buyers to obtain financing for their international property ownership."

Caye Bank's contributions to the local community have not gone unnoticed. By financing projects in various tourist centers across Belize, including the Marriott Hotel, the bank has not only boosted tourism but also created job opportunities, directly benefiting the local economy.

Caye Bank's impending 20th-anniversary celebration is more than just a commemoration of the past; it's a promising glimpse into a future filled with innovation, growth, and continued dedication to serving its clients and the local community.

ABOUT CIB

Caye International Bank, founded in 2003, is a leading international bank in Belize, offering a wide range of financial services, including personal asset protection plans and corporate banking solutions. With a legacy of resilience and adaptability, Caye Bank is committed to excellence, innovation, and supporting the local community.

