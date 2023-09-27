J-Spin: Pioneering the PR Landscape and Garnering Top Accolades in 2023

Leading the Charge in Transformative PR Solutions, J-Spin Ranks Among Japan's Top 5 Agencies

TOKYO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J-Spin Inc. ("J-Spin"), the leading high tech B2B public relations agency providing strategic marketing communications to high-tech and automotive-related companies in Japan, today announced its selection in MarTech Outlook's prestigious Top Five PR Agencies in Japan List for 2023. MarTech Outlook annually lists the top 5 PR companies in Japan that are at the forefront of providing PR Agencies solutions and transforming businesses in the region.

With a laser focus on revolutionizing businesses through innovative PR strategies, J-Spin has captured the attention of MarTech Outlook. This recognition underscores J-Spin's ability to navigate the intricate landscape of Japan's tech and automotive industries, serving as a catalyst for their clients' success.

"We are proud to have been recognized by MarTech Outlook as one of Top Five PR Agencies in Japan List for 2023 for leading Japan's high-tech communication space," said Yoshitaka Shimizu, Co-founder & General Partner of J-Spin. "The recognition represents J-Spin's team commitment to delivering transformational integrated communication approach and solutions for successful PR campaign in Japan for our clients"

This achievement coincides with J-Spin's recent nomination for the esteemed 2023 SABRE Awards Asia-Pacific. A finalist in the Product Media Relations (Trade Media) category, J-Spin's remarkable work on the "Cohesity Cloud Services in Japan" press event caught the industry's attention. The SABRE Awards Asia-Pacific shortlist, comprising over 2,000 entries, bears witness to J-Spin's excellence in branding, reputation, and engagement, as evaluated by a panel of more than 60 seasoned experts.

David Huerta, Co-founder & General Partner of J-Spin, expressed his elation, stating, " This acknowledgment by MarTech Outlook and recognition by the 2023 SABRE Awards Asia-Pacific panelists reaffirms our commitment to empower our clients and showcases the depth of our understanding of the Japanese market."

About J-Spin Inc.

J-Spin is an independent Japanese public relations firm with over two decades of experience in B2B marketing communications, specializing in high-tech and automotive-related companies. This pioneering agency positions itself uniquely to bridge the gap between Western businesses and their Japanese audience through its comprehensive marketing and PR solutions.

