MHA Recognized as a Best Place to Work in NJ for fifth consecutive year

Focused on a mission driven work environment that benefits also those we serve

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA), a leading health care services and software company focused on the post acute care provider marketplace, is excited and honored to announce that the company has earned the distinction of being named one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in New Jersey. This is the fifth year in a row that MHA has earned this honor.

The Best Places to Work in New Jersey awards program was created in 2005 by NJBIZ. The program recognizes the state's top employers that show a dedication to employees' professional growth, quality of life and commitment to the customer experience.

David Holladay, CEO, MHA, shared, "It's a great honor to see this award come our way for the fifth time, in an unbroken run. We are unified by our mission to help people age with grace, and this recognition underscores our unwavering commitment. By providing a nurturing and inclusive work environment for our team, we not only contribute positively to the lives of those we serve but also elevate our organization."

Jona Wright, Vice President of Human Resources, MHA, commented, "I'm thrilled to see MHA recognized for our people-related efforts and results! I see this achievement as not only a reflection of our exceptional work culture but also a testament to our collective commitment to creating an environment where everyone feels valued, motivated and empowered to do their best every day."

MHA is currently recruiting for roles across the country. To explore working at MHA, visit https://www.mhainc.com/Careers/

About MHA

Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA) is a leading health care services and software company that offers a growing portfolio of services and solutions to support the diverse and complex needs of the post acute care provider marketplace. MHA provides expertise in Group Purchasing, Network Development, Reconciliation Solutions, Reimbursement Services, Specialty Pharmacy Solutions, Patient Engagement Solutions, and Legislative Affairs & Advocacy. Through the delivery of innovative health care services and solutions, MHA helps Members increase operational efficiency, maximize business growth and provide optimum care for their patients. For more information, visit www.mhainc.com.

