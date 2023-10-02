CURE ALZHEIMER'S FUND LAUDS ARMOUR, APPOINTS SMITH AS CEO

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Cure Alzheimer's Fund (CureAlz) has announced the retirement of Tim Armour as the President and Chief Executive Officer and the appointment of Meg Smith as the nonprofit's new Chief Executive Officer, effective Oct. 1, 2023.

Mr. Armour joined CureAlz in 2005, shortly after its founding, and has served in his position for 18 years. Through his stewardship, CureAlz has distributed more than $175 million to research into understanding Alzheimer's disease, the seventh leading cause of death in the United States.

"It has been my privilege to serve in this important mission," Mr. Armour said. "We have thousands of dedicated donors who have generously contributed to the advancements being made in understanding this challenging and horrendous disease. The discoveries by our researchers have fundamentally changed our understanding of Alzheimer's. CureAlz has a very strong leadership team that has driven great momentum and, with Meg's leadership, this growth will continue," he said. "I have accepted a seat on our Board of Directors, and I look forward to continued involvement with our mission of finding a cure for Alzheimer's disease."

"On behalf of our Board of Directors, I want to thank Tim for his leadership of Cure Alzheimer's Fund and his commitment to our mission," said Henry McCance, Board Chair. "Because of Tim's commitment, we are making tremendous progress with understanding this disease, and we look forward to his continued contributions as a member of our board."

Since joining CureAlz in 2015, Ms. Smith has led the research funding program, managing the distribution of $138 million, or nearly 80% of all grants since inception. Through Ms. Smith's standard of excellence and guidance, recent follow-on funding from the National Institutes of Health has reached an impressive 7.5X, multiplying the impact in progress with Alzheimer's disease research.

"I am honored by the trust placed in me by the Board of Directors of Cure Alzheimer's Fund," Ms. Smith said. "Our generous and committed donors provide the essential funding needed by our brilliant and passionate scientists, and this partnership is greatly accelerating knowledge to the benefit of current and future patients. Thanks to Tim's leadership, we are well positioned to continue to lead efforts to end Alzheimer's disease, and I am eager for the challenge."

"After a thorough search process, it became absolutely clear that the best person to guide our future was already among us," Chair McCance noted. "The Board of Directors has worked with Meg for eight years and has complete confidence that Meg's experience, professionalism, spirit of collaboration and strategic insights will be a catalyst for our growth."

Previously, Ms. Smith was with McKinsey & Company after clerking for the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court and serving as a Fellow at the Berkman (now Berkman Klein) Center for Internet & Society at Harvard Law School. Ms. Smith holds a juris doctor degree from Harvard Law School and a bachelor of science degree from Duke University. She resides in Newton, Massachusetts, with her husband and three children.

Since its founding in 2004, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has provided grants to more than 750 of the world's leading researchers and contributed more than $175 million to research. Its funded initiatives have been responsible for many key breakthroughs in understanding the causes and pathology of Alzheimer's disease. Cure Alzheimer's Fund has received a 4-star rating for 12 consecutive years from Charity Navigator. With 100% of funds raised going to support research, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has been able to provide grants to many of the best scientific minds in the field of Alzheimer's research. For more information, please visit https://www.CureAlz.org/.

