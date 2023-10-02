Dremel® Partners with Scrub Daddy® to Create an Enhanced Cleaning Tool and Accessories Line to Help Users Tackle Cleaning Projects with Ease

Power cleaning with less effort: the leader in DIY tools and accessories launches Dremel Cordless Versa Scrub Daddy Kits in collaboration with the leader in scratch-free, odor-free sponges.

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dremel announced its partnership with Scrub Daddy, the viral expert in sponge technology, to launch the Dremel Cordless Versa Scrub Daddy Power Scrubber Tool Kit and accessories, bringing ease and efficiency to a variety of cleaning tasks.

Dremel partners with Scrub Daddy to launch Dremel Cordless Versa Scrub Daddy Kits, an enhanced cleaning tool and accessory line to help users tackle cleaning projects with ease and expertise. (PRNewswire)

As the maker behind the popular Versa Cordless Power Scrubbing Tool, Dremel's partnership with Scrub Daddy, made famous on TV's Shark Tank, is focused on creating powerful cleaning solutions to simplify at-home tasks. The powerful motor in the Versa tool minimizes manual effort, while interchangeable and compatible Scrub Daddy brand accessories make it possible to confidently clean a variety of surfaces from car tires to patio furniture to kitchen appliances and more.

"We're always looking to make customers' lives easier and are excited to simplify cleaning tasks for sturdy and delicate surfaces alike through this collaboration with Scrub Daddy," says Michael Landt, director DIY tools. "Combining a powerful motor from Dremel with strong Scrub Daddy pad technology, users can now clean efficiently and get back to spending time on the projects they love."

As an extension to its lineup of Dremel Versa accessories, the collaboration with Scrub Daddy offers the perfect mix of abrasive and non-abrasive high performance cleaning pads for any and all clean-up needs. The Versa cleaning tool features a 4V Max rechargeable lithium-ion battery and USB port for convenient charging, and its compact and ergonomic design offers users optimal control and comfort. Backed by 2,200 RPM of power, the Versa can tackle a variety of heavy-duty cleaning needs in a matter of seconds.

The Versa comes with five easily interchangeable Scrub Daddy accessories, each designed to tackle distinct types of cleaning:

Scrub Daddy Original Pad features FlexTexture® foam that is temperature activated to be soft in warm water for gentle cleaning and firm in cool water for heavy scouring. Ideal for floors, walls, baseboards, countertops, showers, sinks, cabinets, and a variety of other surfaces.

Scrub Daddy Scour Pad features ArmorTec® mesh with FlexTexture® foam is scratch free on non-stick pans, resists odors and is temperature activated. Made for surfaces that need scrubbing without scratching.

Scrub Daddy ResoFoam® Pad is made to hold copious amounts of water and generate more suds. It is ideal for both indoor/outdoor and kitchen/bath cleaning needs.

Eraser Daddy 10X® Pad is engineered to work longer than ordinary erasers and is blended with FlexTexture® foam gems to boost scrubbing power. Removes unwanted surface marks from switch-plates, door frames and other high-contact areas.

Scrub Daddy Steel Scour Pad features ArmorTec® steel mesh to tear through tough stuck-on grime. Effective without chemicals and ideal for use on stove tops, steel pans and ovens plus painted surfaces and other soft-coated items.

The Dremel brand created two products which offer Scrub Daddy cleaning accessories. The PC10-07 Dremel Versa Scrub Daddy power tool kit includes the Dremel Versa cordless scrubbing tool and five Scrub Daddy accessories and the PC360-5 Dremel Versa Scrub Daddy accessory kit which includes five Scrub Daddy accessories.

Dremel PC10-07 Versa Scrub Daddy power tool kit at a Glance:

4V Versa Power Tool

5 Scrub Daddy accessory pads

Splash guard attachment

Accessory backer pad attachment

USB charging cord

Manual

Dremel PC360-5 Versa Scrub Daddy® accessory kit at a Glance:

Scrub Daddy Original Pad

Scrub Daddy Scour Pad

Scrub Daddy ResoFoam® Pad

Eraser Daddy 10X® Pad

Scrub Daddy Steel Scour Pad

The Dremel PC10-07 Versa Scrub Daddy power tool kit and PC360-5 Versa Scrub Daddy accessory kit (MSRP $59.99 USD and $9.99, respectively) is now available online at major retailers and at Lowe's home centers starting November 2023.

For more information, please visit the Dremel electronic press kit at www.dremel.com/us/en/press-releases.

About Dremel

Since 1932, Dremel brand products have embodied a commitment to invention and innovation. The Dremel name is recognized worldwide as the creator of the high-speed rotary tool and manufacturer of high-quality hand-held tools. Dremel products are responsible for helping crafters, hobbyists, and home improvement enthusiasts "shape your way" with trusted, ingenious, and versatile tool solutions. From rotary tools that boast over 170 highly engineered accessories and 15+ attachments to the Multi-Max™ oscillating tools, and Ultra-Saw™ multi-saws, DIYers have come to know and trust the Dremel brand to help complete their projects. The Dremel brand has been the catalyst to unleashing creativity among its consumers for 90 years and will continue to instill that courage for generations to come.

