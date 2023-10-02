Shulman Rogers Launches Year Two of Local Black-Owned Business Program To Provide Free Legal Services For A Year

POTOMAC, Md., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shulman Rogers Law Firm today reaffirms its commitment to the growth of minority-owned businesses with the launch of Year Two of its Black-Owned Business Program. The Program will provide free legal support for a year to a Black-Owned business in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia (DMV) region.

Shulman Rogers Celebrates 50 Years of Success (PRNewsfoto/Shulman Rogers) (PRNewswire)

Shulman Rogers to provide free legal services to a black-owened business for one year

Co-chaired by two Shulman Rogers shareholders, Kimberly Mann and Michael Lichtenstein, the Program is open to any business in the DMV that is at least 51 percent Black-Owned and controlled. Applications, available HERE , must be submitted no later than November 1, 2023.

The inaugural year of the program was a huge success and well-received by the minority business community. "The free year of legal services has been invaluable to me and my business, Wave Welcome," said Vennard Wright, winner of the 2023 Black-Owned Business Program. "Over the past year, our company has flourished, launching products including PerVista, an AI platform designed to detect firearms in real-time."

"We are proud to again offer this program to the Black business community in the DMV," said Samuel M. Spiritos, Shulman Rogers Managing Shareholder. "Since 1972, Shulman Rogers has supported the businesses in our region through innovative legal services, community involvement and pro-bono work. This program continues that tradition."

The Selection Committee, led by Attorneys Lichtenstein and Mann, will review each application and determine Finalists by December 1, 2023. All Finalists will participate in a Zoom interview with the Committee. A decision will be announced in late December.

About Shulman Rogers

Shulman Rogers offers local, regional and national clients a full range of business and personal legal services. The Firm provides sophisticated, comprehensive counsel for clients in a broad array of areas including real estate, corporate and litigation, and a host of personal services. For more information, visit ShulmanRogers.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shulman Rogers